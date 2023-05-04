Back

Boy, who met SIA stewardess when he was 4, meets her again at 17

The age-old story of boy-meets-SIA girl.

Julia Yee | May 04, 2023, 04:36 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

More often than not, our interaction with flight attendants goes only as far as ordering meals or declining a complimentary peanut snack.

17-year-old Dominick O’ Donnell was lucky enough to encounter something more extraordinary. 

2010: Met onboard flight from London

When four-year-old O'Donnell boarded SQ321 to migrate from London to Singapore in 2010, he met two Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight attendants who would later become his "childhood heroes".

In this TikTok video, O'Donnell introduced them as Sandy and Alice.

As they "showered [him] with attention" and "goofed around" with him, little did the flight attendants know that they were giving a little boy core memories to last a lifetime.

He said that they made him "a very happy boy".

They even gifted him a handwritten birthday card.

Unfortunately, the family didn't exchange contacts with the flight attendants.

All O'Donnell had to remember that fateful flight by were the scattered memories of a 4-year-old child and his parent's numerous recollections over the years.

He held on to hope that fate would let him meet his idols again someday.

Six years later, he did.

2016: Met again onboard flight from Singapore

When the O'Donnell family were flying back to London for a vacation in 2016, Sandy, who was working on the same flight, recognised O'Donnell's dad.

This unexpected reunion saw the flight attendant once more "pampering" the boy and showing him pictures she took during their first meeting.

O'Donnell told Mothership that his family usually flies with Singapore Airlines once a year between London and Singapore, making the chance meeting even more unlikely.

And here's another tidbit of information to make the fairytale seem more unreal: O'Donnell aspired — and still does — to be an airline pilot when he grows up.

So we can only imagine how the then 10-year-old felt when Sandy gave him a tour of the aircraft, even getting permission from the captain to let him enter the cockpit.

After this second meeting, O'Donnell and Sandy kept in contact.

2022: Met once again in Perth

When 2022 rolled around, the O'Donnells flew to Australia to visit their relatives.

This time, fate had some help from Instagram.

Realising they were in Perth from O'Donnell's Instagram story, Sandy messaged him saying that she had a flight there at the same time.

Naturally, they had to meet this time as well.

The reunion was almost perfect, except for being short of one more person: Alice.

The now 17-year-old O'Donnell posted the wholesome saga online, imploring his audience to help him "find Alice and complete the story".

He got his wish when Alice actually chanced upon the video and commented on it.

Wholesome, indeed.

All images via Dominick O’ Donnell and @dominickod86/TikTok

Self-radicalised S'porean, 20, who planned to stab Jews at a synagogue, released on restriction order

He will be assisted by the Internal Security Department and the Religious Rehabilitation Group in his reintegration into society.

May 04, 2023, 06:48 PM

POV: After dating for 5 years, we finally got married. Why do we still need to date?

And how is dating after marriage different?

May 04, 2023, 06:12 PM

COE premium for motorcycles drop 59% to S$5,002 under new measures

New measures racing in.

May 04, 2023, 06:09 PM

S$1 to RM3.41: S'pore dollar strengthens against M'sia ringgit again on May 1 & 2

The rate is currently S$1 to RM3.35.

May 04, 2023, 05:48 PM

Lionel Messi leaving PSG, reportedly in talks for S$534 million-per-year contract with Saudi Arabian club

That's a lot of money.

May 04, 2023, 05:23 PM

'Gangster' monk quarrels with deceased's family at funeral, allegedly throws fists & chairs

They allegedly quarrelled about whether a speaker used for religious rites could be moved into the family's apartment.

May 04, 2023, 05:15 PM

Man, 42, behind 'wife-sharing' plot, gets 29 years jail & 24 strokes of cane for drugging wife & helping 5 men rape her

The prosecution asked for a sentence between 28 and 32 years and 24 strokes of the cane.

May 04, 2023, 04:44 PM

Carrie Wong snaps pics with celebs like Michelle Yeoh & Jared Leto at Met Gala afterparty

Starstruck.

May 04, 2023, 04:31 PM

S'porean man accused of suffocating 3-month-old baby to death with pillow

He faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

May 04, 2023, 04:28 PM

Woman in M'sia prepares matching outfits for her 61 cats on Hari Raya

So cute.

May 04, 2023, 03:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.