Boy, 12, taken to hospital after assault by youths at Toa Payoh car park

A 12-year-old boy was beaten by a group of youths at a multi-storey car park at Block 93A Toa Payoh Lorong 4 in April 2023.

The victim was pinned down, punched and kicked by various members of the group, both male and female.

He was also spat on and made to lick a slipper belonging to one of the other boys.

A resident living in the vicinity shared videos of the incident with Mothership.

The incident

Warning: The following images may be distressing, as they depict scenes of violence.

According to the footage seen by Mothership, a boy in black shirt and black pants threatened the victim who wore a black shirt and yellow shorts, and aimed a kick into his face.

Another boy wearing flower print pants joined in and started punching the victim too.

After a while, they stopped hitting the victim but when he tried to get up, he was told to sit down and apologise.

When he stood up again, the boy in the black shirt spat in the victim's face.

The victim was also beaten till he was groaning and clutching his stomach.

He was later led to a lower level in the carpark, where he was told: "Just say sorry. Just finish it."

He mumbled something incoherently in Malay, to which someone responded: "I don't understand Malay. No point talking to me in Malay."

He was then subjected to another bout of beatings.

The victim can be heard shouting as he was getting hit: "Sorry lah! Sorry lah!"

The person recording the video said: "You don't play mother again lah, c****."

As the victim wiped the blood off from his mouth, the others laughed and one suggested he strip naked.

Eventually, he was handed a slipper and instructed to bite it. When the victim protested, he was slapped with the slipper.

He was then forced to lick the bottom of the slipper while the others recorded him with their phones.

Someone subsequently shouted at the victim to pull his pants down and another told him to expose himself.

One of the youths managed to pull the victim's pants down, and he quickly pulled it back up.

A boy then threatened the victim and told him not to report to the police, and one of the girls told him: "When you go back home, don't tell your mum about this."

The victim replied: "I don't have a mum." He then started crying.

He asked for his phone to be given back but got slapped instead.

He subsequently tried to run away and the others chased after him, laughing.

Before the video was cut, the victim was seen trying to escape.

Victim had allegedly insulted someone's mother

The resident who shared the videos with Mothership said that he received them from a neighbour about two weeks ago.

He said that he "got a shock" when he downloaded the videos, and recognised the youths involved.

This resident knows the kids involved in the incident. He would typically see them playing at the street soccer court in front of his block, and has talked to them on several occasions.

According to him, the victim usually hangs out with the group too.

The resident claimed to have knowledge about what happened. He explained that the victim had allegedly insulted the mother of one of the youths.

The latter then rounded up seven others to confront the victim.

The victim had also allegedly owed S$4 and an electronic cigarette to someone in the group.

The resident told Mothership that during the assault, the victim was desperate to escape from the youths who were "chasing and beating him".

As such, he got into a random car and begged the driver to take him to the police station.

Police investigating

In response to Mothership's queries, the police stated that they received a call for assistance on Apr. 8 2023 at about 9:45 pm.

The police confirmed that ten youths, aged between 11 and 17, are assisting with investigations into a case of rioting.

The victim was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Resident previously advised youths to stay out of trouble

After the incident, the resident said that the youths stayed out of the area for about two to three weeks, which caught his attention as the street soccer court was noticeably empty.

He also said that the victim has not been seen since the incident.

The resident expressed that he was disappointed with the youths' behaviour.

On previous occasions, he had advised them to stay out of trouble, noting that some of them could be rather "hot-tempered".

"I would try to motivate them," he shared.

"So I would tell [them] that if [they] behaved, I would bring them out to have a reward, like pandan tea or makan or [something]."

Apparently, when he questioned one of the youths involved about why he did it, the youth merely laughed.

He also spoke to the boy in the flower print pants, who told him:

"It's not actually my problem. They call me so I come down (sic)."

This was quite upsetting for the resident, he said.

"They didn't show any remorse," he expressed, "And they really don't care... they don't know the seriousness of this."

All images from video courtesy of the resident.