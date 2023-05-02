Hidden garden-themed cafe in Clarke Quay Central overlooks S'pore River, offers brunch, mains & pizza

Although Bones 'n Slaw is not new, the cafe is quite tucked away in Clarke Quay Central, and not as often publicised.

Its menu is quite predictable, but the spot offers a nice view of the Singapore river with their glass walls, and in air-conditioned comfort to boot.

What we had

Prices here are pretty much similar to other cafes out there, but the quality of the food here isn't shabby.

The Earl Grey Iced Lemon Tea (S$5.90), for instance, was well balanced and not artificially sweet, and its ice cubes were also made from tea so it didn't get diluted.

Our mains at the media tasting passed the mark, too:

Duck Confit (S$20.90) A nice hearty dish that's selling at a slightly cheaper price than other cafes, but with none of that crispy skin we've come to associate with duck confit. The potatoes at the side were good, though.

Truffle Carbonara Linguine (S$20.90) Huge portion with strong flavours. It can get quite heavy halfway through, so best to share.



We weren't so sure about the sides, on the other hand.

The two we had—Crispy Whitebait (S$10.90) and Prawns with Honey Mayo (S$16.90)—were decent taste-wise, but didn't quite match up to the mains when it came to the value-for-money factor.

We much preferred the Creme Brûlée (S$7.90), which was good enough that we finished it despite being stuffed from the mains.

The Assorted Mini Cakes & Macarons (S$18.90) offer variety and might be able to satiate a certain hankering for those items, but we would give it a miss as well, given its price point and average quality.

The good thing about Bones 'n Slaw's menu, though, is that it offers quite a range of items, from brunch, mains, pizzas, pastas and risotto to dessert.

A few more interesting items we would try if we were to return:

Hokkaido Scallop Kombu Linguine

Prawn & Scallop Burger

Truffle Mushroom Pizza

Homemade Basque Burnt Cheesecake

Ambience-wise the cafe is nice and airy, and it wasn't too crowded when we visited on a weekday afternoon.

It's touted to be garden-themed as well, but that only comes through with the herb display shelf at the entrance.

Bones 'n Slaw

Address: 6 Eu Tong Sen Street, Clarke Quay, Central, #02-82/83, 059817

Opening Hours: Daily, 11am - 10pm

Top photos by Mandy How