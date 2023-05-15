Back

M'sian lawyer sues concert organisers over supposed missing seat at Blackpink KL concert

He said he wanted to take action so that concert organisers will be more responsible in the future.

Syahindah Ishak | May 15, 2023, 02:26 PM

A Malaysian lawyer has filed a lawsuit against Live Nation Malaysia and Go Live, the organisers of K-pop girl group Blackpink's concert in Kuala Lumpur.

His seat didn't exist

In a series of tweets and a TikTok video, the lawyer, Nas Rahman, explained that he had bought two tickets to Blackpink's concert at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Mar. 4, 2023.

However, one of the seats apparently did not exist.

Nas claimed in a tweet that he was allocated seat number 37 in Row G of Section 207.

"When I went to the Row, the last seat number is 36," he said.

In his TikTok video, he added: "Throughout the concert, which was around two hours, I was forced to either stand or sit on the floor."

Issued Letter of Demand but didn't reach an agreement

On Mar. 6, 2023, Nas issued a Letter of Demand to Live Nation Malaysia and Go Live, requesting a refund and some form of compensation.

Screenshot from Nas Rahman/TikTok.

Nas explained in his TikTok video that the concert organisers contacted him after he issued the Letter of Demand.

However, both parties failed to reach an agreement.

"There was a series of negotiations. They made a counter offer. But ultimately, there were some things that they disagreed with, and I also had some disagreements with their counter offer."

Filed a lawsuit after failed negotiations

On May 10, Nas tweeted that he filed a lawsuit after the negotiations fell through.

While he did not specify how much he's suing for, he stated that he filed the lawsuit at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court which handles civil claims between RM100,000 (S$29,809) and RM1 million (S$298,097).

In his last tweet regarding the case on May 10 night, Nas wrote:

"Since this case has gone to court, I will refrain from publicly commenting about the facts... But win or lose, I will still update. Don't worry."

Issue is more than just money

In his TikTok video, Nas explained that he isn't taking action just for the money.

"If we let this issue go without doing anything, it will happen again," he said.

He added that he felt a sense of responsibility in bringing this issue to light as he's a lawyer who already knew what type of action can be taken.

He also said that he wants other concert organisers to learn from this incident so that similar issues can be avoided in the future.

Nas said:

"Win or lose (the case), it doesn't matter.

[...]

I hope that with this lawsuit, other concert organisers will understand the importance of being responsible to their customers."

Here is his full TikTok video:

@nas.rahman Kes Saman Penganjur Konsert Blackpink iaitu Live Nation dan Go Live. Ralat: no seat adalah 36 dan 37. #blackpink #konsert #livenation #golive #saman #seathilang ♬ original sound - Nas Rahman

Top images via Nas Rahman/TikTok & Blackpink/Instagram

