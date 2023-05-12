FAS acting president apologises for blunt comment following S'pore's 0-7 loss to M'sia in SEA Games

Bernard Tan, the acting president of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), apologised on Friday (May 12) for his blunt reply to a comment on his Instagram account following Singapore's 0-7 loss to Malaysia at the 32nd SEA Games.

Responded to a comment on Instagram

Tan replied to the comment on Thursday (May 11) night.

The comment stated: "If you had any concern about the NT (national team), then resign now! You are not worthy of the paycheck!"

In response, Tan wrote:

"I don't get paid. One time offer. Instead of abusing me here. Abuse me face to face. Let's meet. Drop me a mail... I will leave your comment for 24 hours. After which I will delete you. It's my wall."

Tan's reply was screen captured and shared online.

The SingaBrigade, which is the official fan club of Singapore's national football team, also shared what Tan said and condemned him for his words.

Tan has since deleted his comment, and his Instagram account has been set to private.

His bio on Instagram currently states: "Sorry."

Apologised for his comment

On Friday, (May 12), Tan uploaded a new Instagram post on his account and apologised for his earlier response.

He said Singapore's 0-7 defeat to Malaysia was "one of the worst nights in our history".

He explained that he has "always wanted to be more open" through social media.

He also wanted to meet people privately as there are "many who offered constructive feedback and perceptions from the ground".

Tan added:

"But events of last night led to emotions running high with some abuse on my social media from unfamiliar accounts. I regret responding and apologise deeply. I hold myself to a higher standard. I am human. I was hurting too."

Here is his full post:

His reply came when "emotions were still very raw"

Speaking to Mothership, Tan said that he was "devastated" by the game against Malaysia.

"The social media exchange came at a time when emotions were still very raw and my frustration regrettably boiled over," he said.

He added that he does not condone abuse and "should have controlled [himself] better".

"[I should have] been more understanding that fans, just like me, were equally upset and, not reacted to it. Fans being angry show that they care about the game. All of us do so, too. I appreciate the outpouring of support I've received from all quarters since. However, at this time, the people that need support are the players. They must be devastated. We need to focus on how to help them recover from this to become stronger and better."

