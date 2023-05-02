Bedok 'cai png' stall sells S$2 dishes so that seniors have affordable options

It's not easy to get an interview with a hawker.

For one, they would be up and about setting up their stalls when most of us are snuggled in our beds.

And especially during meal times when customers might come in droves, they would barely have time to breathe, let alone respond to media queries.

I experienced these difficulties first-hand when I ventured down to find out the story behind Xian Jin Mixed Vegetable Rice, a cai png stall in Bedok which has kept its prices at S$2 for 18 years.

The stall also offers bak kut teh, seafood soup and congee. Incredibly, they are all priced at S$2, just like Daiso what Daiso used to do.

Despite my best efforts, however, I never actually managed to interview the stall owner.

Nonetheless, my visit left me touched by her generosity and humility.

The stall

I didn't have any struggle finding the stall, which was located at Blk 216 Bedok Food Centre and Market.

Even from afar, the snaking queue in front of it caught my eye.

There were around 15 people in the queue when I joined it at 1pm on a Friday (Apr. 14).

Unfortunately, the bak kut teh (S$2) that I was looking forward to was sold out, so I opted for the fish soup (S$2), along with a side order of rice and peanuts (both S$0.50 each).

While the fish fillets just tasted like those generic whitefish fillets one might find at NTUC FairPrice, you won't find me complaining at this price point.

Meanwhile, the portion size was fairly generous, with nutritious ingredients such as tofu, seaweed, lettuce, tomato, and bell pepper.

Overall, I found the meal satisfying and value-for-money, given that I paid S$3 in total.

First problem: boss was "not in" that day

With my stomach satisfied, it was time to satisfy my curiosity by interviewing the stall owner.

However, when I introduced myself as a reporter, the staff taking the orders curtly replied that her boss was not in that day to answer my questions.

She also declined to disclose the owner's number, and suggested that I come down another day with my queries.

Chatting with a regular

Swallowing my disappointment, I settled for a quick chat with one of the stall's regular customers instead.

Rich Yeh, 72, an ex-police officer who now leads a security team at one of the malls nearby, first heard of Xian Jin Mixed Vegetable Rice two years ago through word of mouth.

Since then, he has been patronising the stall about four to five times a week, and has tried all of the 13 dishes on the menu.

"The food is tasty and affordable...and to be honest, it's excellent," he shared.

Yeh is grateful that the prices are kept low to cater to seniors.

As such, he has recommended the stall to his team of more than 50 security staff, a large number of whom are retirees.

Yet it's not just the elderly who are drawn to the budget meals. Yeh typically sees a lot of young people and office workers queuing up at the stall as well.

While many of us have been used to shrinking portions due to inflation, Yeh affirmed that portion sizes at his favourite stall are more than fair.

Even for the popular S$2 bak kut teh, he noted that "there's a good amount of meat" provided.

Trying to arrange an interview with busy staff

During our chat, I routinely observed the staff at the cai png stall, but they seemed too busy to entertain my questions.

Yet they found time to hand-deliver an order to a senior using a personal mobility device, who was seated two tables away from us.

I pointed out this thoughtful gesture to Yeh, who commented that not every hawker would do that for their customers.

Thinking aloud, I wondered when I would be able to speak with the boss.

However, Yeh explained to me that it would not be easy, as she has rejected interviews before.

He added that the stall owner preferred to keep a low profile, and was not that interested in publicity.

Although, if I really wanted to talk to one of the staff, he suggested I come back later after the stall closed, at about 3:45pm. At that time, they would be preparing for the next day.

"They will be more likely to entertain you," he explained.

I decided to take his advice.

"S$2 was considered an affordable price back then."

When I returned, I found one of the ladies from the stall chatting with an elderly uncle at a table nearby.

She recognised me from earlier, but maintained that she was just a stall helper.

"The owner will drop by occasionally," she explained, telling me that she was probably busy buying ingredients.

Undeterred, I asked her why the prices were kept at S$2 for so long, and she told me that it was the price the dishes had been sold at 18 years ago, when the stall was opened.

"That was considered an affordable price back then," she added.

When I asked her if there were other stall helpers who would come down to help, she replied matter-of-factly, "With prices fixed at S$2, how many stall helpers can one really hire?"

She also declined to disclose the stall's rent, stating that she did not want to misrepresent the owner.

Types of dishes served cater to seniors' tastebuds

Was this arrangement sustainable?

I never got to press the issue, but in an earlier interview in February 2023 by Shin Min Daily News, the owner revealed that they were not incurring losses despite having to deal with rising costs.

As for why a cai png stall would sell bak kut teh and other assorted dishes, the lady at the stall was able to tell me that it was a deliberate choice made to cater to seniors.

"Bak kut teh, congee, seafood soup...these are the types of food seniors like to eat," she shared, "And if they go elsewhere, how are they going to afford it?"

Her poignant observation tugged at my heart.

Touched by the stall's generosity and heart of service

At this point, the lady excused herself as she needed to clean the stall.

"I've been standing the whole morning," she shared, "So I just wanted to sit and rest for a while."

Fair enough, since the stall opens from 8 plus in the morning on weekdays.

Before taking my leave, I asked her what time I should drop by to try the bak kut teh before it ran out.

"About 11am would be best," she responded with a smile, "Next time you come down, I'll treat you!"

It was a really sweet gesture.

I left the stall touched by these conversations which revealed the stall's generous philosophy, and their heart of service for the seniors.

It's a heartwarming thought that such stalls don't just exist to make a buck, but to make a difference in society.

While us Singaporeans might be skeptical about the quality and portion sizes of such cheap hawker deals, we may be better off adopting different lenses.

Instead of viewing their food as a work of art, perhaps we should see it as a work of heart.

Top image courtesy of Marcus Goh on Google.