Free avocado slicers, socks & plushies when you buy Australian avocado dishes & drinks with secret code

Do you only dare to love avocados secretly because others may accuse you of being too “atas”?

If so, allow us to reassure you there is really no shame in loving the exotic fruit.

Besides its neutral flavour and buttery texture, avocados are also a good source of fibre, vitamins, and heart-friendly fats that will not cause an increase in blood cholesterol, according to the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health.

The good news is that avocado maniacs in Singapore will soon have one more option to choose from.

This month, Australian Avocados, a cooperative of avocado growers from Down Under, will be launching its food service campaign in the little red dot, offering consumers a taste of avocados grown by farmers across Australia.

From now till July 2023, you can redeem free avocado-themed merchandise simply by buying dishes and beverages made with Australian avocados at six participating F&B outlets.

There is a catch, though. You will need to mention the secret code, “Avo Good Day!” to your service staff.

There will be three kinds of merchandise up for grabs —

1) Five-in-one slicers, which will make it easier for you to remove the seeds from your avocado without smashing the fruit;

2) Avocado socks to manifest your love for the fruit from head to toe;

3) And plushies so that you can hug your favourite fruit to sleep.

However, do note that you can only redeem one piece of merchandise for every Australian avocado item you purchase, as the quantity is limited.

As such, it might be a good idea to visit the outlets closest to you as soon as possible before stocks run out.

The six participating outlets and their respective eligible avocado products are as follows:

Surrey Hills

Promotion period: May 15 to Jun. 18

Located at Jurong, ION Orchard, and Raffles Place, Surrey Hills combines a cafe and grocery store, offering a wide range of Australian products.

Melbourne breakfast avo (starts from S$20)

Available at Jurong and ION Orchard outlets only

According to Surrey Hills, the dish will come with air-flown Australian avocado mash, smoked turkey ham, brie, sriracha aioli, alfalfa, cranberry jam, cabbage chiffonade, and ciabatta.

Avo-cardio (S$22)

Available at the Raffles Place outlet only

Besides air-flown Australian avocado mash, the ingredients of the sandwich include whipped ricotta, vegemite emulsion, honey dukkha, micro herbs, and Nuyolk eggs which patrons can customise to their own liking.

You can find the address of Surrey Hills’ outlets and their respective operating hours here.

Back to Eden

Promotion period: May 15 to Jun. 18

Back to Eden is a plant-focused brunch cafe that was just launched on May 1, 2023, by the Strangers’ Reunion group. Its menu features natural products, such as plants and fungi, as the star of its offerings.

Smashed avocado on toast (S$18.90)

According to Back to Eden, this dish will contain smashed Australian avocado spread over a slice of sourdough country bread, avocado cream, housemade goma, pomegranate, mint, and a side salad.

Corn, zucchini and kimchi fritters (S$18.90)

Besides the ingredients already mentioned in its name, the fritters will also come with Australian avocado, apple ginger chutney, basil cream, and a side salad.

Corn chips with three dips (S$14.90)

Patrons can expect their corn chips to be served with melted cheese, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream on top.

You can find Back to Eden’s address and its operating hours here.

(working title) Riverside

Promotion period: May 15 to Jun. 18

If you crave a quiet spot away from the buzz of the city, (working title) Riverside might be what you are looking for.

Nestled along Singapore’s longest river—the Kallang River—the brunch restaurant has swayed many with its mouth-watering offerings and chill vibes.

Aussie avocadont (S$18)

According to (working title), the salad will come with grilled Australian avocados, vine-ripened tomatoes, and sourdough croutons dressed in a caramelised vinaigrette and topped with feta and basil.

Aussie avocado bravado (S$9)

If just eating avocado is not enough for you, you can also pair your Aussie avocadont with this unique beverage made from Australian avocado, Madagascan vanilla, and chocolate sauce.

You can find (working title) Riverside’s address and its operating hours here.

Wakey Wakey

Promotion period: May 15 to Jun. 18

Wakey Wakey is a favourite among coffee fans as its co-owners, Ryan Tan and Zenn Soon-Koh, won top places in the Singapore Barista and Latte Art Championships.

In addition to serving coffee made from beans that are roasted in-store, the brand also brings its patrons Australian-inspired food with a twist.

Corn and zucchini fritters (S$18.90)

According to Wakey Wakey, the fritters will come with corn, zucchini, kimchi, Australian avocado, apple ginger chutney, fresh kimchi, basil cream, and a side salad.

Special smashed avocado on toast (S$19.90)

For this dish, diners can enjoy smashed Australian avocado, avocado cream, housemade goma, pomegranate, and mint spread over a slice of sourdough country bread, in addition to a salad on the side.

Tortilla chips and dips (S$15.90)

This one is quite straightforward — enjoy corn chips with melted cheese, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream on top.

You can find Wakey Wakey’s address and its operating hours here.

Soul Grub

Promotion period: May 15 to Jun. 9

For those of you who love avocado so much that you cannot settle for just having it once per week at brunch, Soul Grub might be able to offer you what you need.

The company offers meal subscription services for customers who want to maintain a healthy lifestyle but do not have the time or energy to prepare their meals themselves.

In particular, you can try the Australian avocado meal plan, which will cover your breakfast, lunch, and dinner from Monday to Friday.

Rest assured that you will not be eating the same thing every day as the plan contains a diverse range of meals made from various ingredients, such as chicken and avocado potato salad, barramundi with avocado hummus, and beef tacos with burnt chilli guacamole.

The full menu can be found here.

The price of a 15-meal plan is S$188.

If you plan to skip breakfast, the price for a 10-meal plan will be S$148.

Fruce

Promotion period: May 15 to Jul. 31

Alternatively, if you prefer to drink avocados, rather than eat them, there is something for you to try too.

Homegrown brand Fruce will be launching two special Australian avocado drinks this May.

Aussie avocado acai (Medium S$5.70/ Large S$7.20)

According to Fruce, the drink is a fusion of its signature fresh avocado with acai.

For those who want to take in some extra omega-3, the following beverage is for you as it comes with chia seeds.

Aussie avocado acai chia seed (Medium S$6/ Large S$7.50)

You can find the address of Fruce’s outlets and their operating hours here.

All images via Grown in Good Nature and food service partners

This sponsored article by Grown in Good Nature made the writer crave guacamole.