Andrea De Cruz & Pierre Png celebrate 21st liver transplant anniversary

On May 7, local actors Andrea De Cruz and Pierre Png commemorated their 21st transplant anniversary.
In an Instagram post, De Cruz posted a picture of the couple with the caption: "Thank you for an extra 21 years!"
She also said "my donor my hero" in her hashtags.
Png also posted a picture on Instagram wishing his wife a happy transplant anniversary.
Liver failure in 2002
In 2002, Png — her then-fiancé — donated part of his liver to De Cruz after she suffered liver failure from the consumption of Slim 10 slimming pills.
The couple married a year later in 2003.
Since then, she has been on immunosuppressants.
Immunosuppressants help to lower the body's ability to reject a transplanted organ.
In 2021, after almost 20 years on immunosuppressants, De Cruz shared relieving news at a medical check-up that she was in good health.
She also overcame other health concerns, including cervical cancer in 2017 and a brain aneurysm in 2019.
