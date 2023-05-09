Back

Andrea De Cruz & Pierre Png celebrate 21st liver transplant anniversary

Her donor, her hero.

Fasiha Nazren | May 09, 2023, 03:34 PM

Events

On May 7, local actors Andrea De Cruz and Pierre Png commemorated their 21st transplant anniversary.

In an Instagram post, De Cruz posted a picture of the couple with the caption: "Thank you for an extra 21 years!"

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrea DeCruz (@andrea.decruz)

She also said "my donor my hero" in her hashtags.

Png also posted a picture on Instagram wishing his wife a happy transplant anniversary.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pierre Png 方展发 (@pierrepng)

Liver failure in 2002

In 2002, Png — her then-fiancé — donated part of his liver to De Cruz after she suffered liver failure from the consumption of Slim 10 slimming pills.

The couple married a year later in 2003.

Since then, she has been on immunosuppressants.

Immunosuppressants help to lower the body's ability to reject a transplanted organ.

In 2021, after almost 20 years on immunosuppressants, De Cruz shared relieving news at a medical check-up that she was in good health.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrea DeCruz (@andrea.decruz)

She also overcame other health concerns, including cervical cancer in 2017 and a brain aneurysm in 2019.

Related story

Top image from Andrea De Cruz and Pierre Png's Instagram pages.

Chinese boy band WayV performing in S'pore on June 2, 2023

Nice.

May 09, 2023, 03:33 PM

Home rental scams using online platforms increased from 192 cases in 2021 to 979 a year later: Sun Xueling

The Police have been working with online platforms to remove suspicious accounts and advertisements and working with the Council for Estate Agencies.

May 09, 2023, 03:07 PM

S'pore man, 23, jailed for kicking over his 6-week-old child's pram as baby cried before he & his girlfriend can have sex

He was sentenced to 13 months and 9 weeks' jail with 3 strokes of the cane.

May 09, 2023, 02:11 PM

Group allegedly kick & punch security officer at Farrer Park condo, leaves him injured

Two men, aged 26 and 58, are assisting the police with investigations.

May 09, 2023, 01:38 PM

S'pore breaks SEA Games & national record after bagging gold in men's swimming 4x100m medley relay race

Well done.

May 09, 2023, 01:33 PM

Canadian rock band Sum 41 becomes casualty of society, will disband after 27 years

I don't want this moment to ever end :(

May 09, 2023, 01:30 PM

5-decade old aquarium shop in Kovan market badly hit after car park closure, internet jumps in to help

The owner, a 72-year-old man, shared that he does not have capacity for e-commerce operations.

May 09, 2023, 01:16 PM

Abuse against security officers on the rise, average cases increased to 23 per month in early 2023: Shanmugam

Shanmugam noted that security officers are now more aware of the protections afforded to them and they will have both the protection of the law and the fullest support of the industry.

May 09, 2023, 12:41 PM

You can now use WhatsApp to pay S'pore-based businesses

Another payment solution introduced.

May 09, 2023, 12:38 PM

Vietnam records highest ever temperature of 44.1°C, measurement was done indoors

This breaks the country's 2019 record of 43.4°C.

May 09, 2023, 12:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.