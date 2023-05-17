Back

Alchemist coffee bar opening at The Heeren on May 22, 2023

It will open sometime this month.

Julia Yee | May 17, 2023, 12:16 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Artisan coffee joint Alchemist is slated to open its newest branch in the heart of Orchard very soon.

Having started out in 2016 as a humble hole-in-the-wall that offered sanctuary from Singapore's bustling CBD, the brand now has six industrial-chic outlets islandwide, and is about to welcome its seventh.

Moved from Design Orchard

Ever since it announced that it was closing the doors of its Design Orchard outlet in April 2023, Alchemist has been teasing coffee lovers with sneak peeks of its new location on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alchemist (@alchemist.sg)

In case you haven't figured it out yet, it's at The Heeren, and seems to be located below the Cantonese restaurant Tsui Wah.

Photo by Mandy How

The words "brewing soon" have been taunting passersby for weeks, but at least now we have an exact date to look forward to — Mothership understands the opening is scheduled for May 22.

While waiting, you can grab an Alchemist brew at one of its other outlets at Hong Leong Building, The Mill, or its most recent outlet at 71 Robinson Road.

Alchemist The Heeren

Address: 260 Orchard Rd, #01-ORA The Heeren, Singapore 238855

Opening hours: TBC

Top images via @alchemist.sg/Instagram 

Jalan Kukoh hawker sells S$2.50 lontong, mee rebus & nasi lemak to help disadvantaged families & rental flat residents

Kindness.

May 17, 2023, 04:15 PM

S'pore is now the world's largest sustainable aviation fuel producer after Tuas refinery expansion

The expansion is part of a S$2.3 billion investment by Finnish energy company, Neste.

May 17, 2023, 04:10 PM

2 fights, 4 red cards & 1 goal from Beckham: Indonesia vs Thailand in SEA Games football final

Drama.

May 17, 2023, 03:38 PM

Human head found at Hokkaido lake, suspected to be that of missing angler after bear attack

There is a surge in bear sightings in Japan.

May 17, 2023, 03:19 PM

McDonald's to open free BT21 photo booth at Marine Cove on May 20 & 21

More BT21 things.

May 17, 2023, 02:19 PM

Bus service 405 in S'pore runs 7 days a year only & goes to Old Choa Chu Kang Road End

Funky.

May 17, 2023, 02:15 PM

Indonesian man charged with murder of wife, also allegedly mutilated & boiled her body

Their 3-year-old child witnessed the murder.

May 17, 2023, 01:32 PM

S$564 million in Enhanced CPF Housing Grants disbursed to 18,000 first-timer households in 2022

The amount was the highest since the introduction of the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant in 2019.

May 17, 2023, 01:09 PM

S'pore man, 43, allegedly confined daughter, 5, naked in toilet for hours, assaulted & murdered her

If convicted of murder, he may be sentenced to death.

May 17, 2023, 12:17 PM

S'porean man, 39, arrested after allegedly throwing drugs into toilet bowl during CNB raid

He was arrested in the bathroom.

May 17, 2023, 11:45 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.