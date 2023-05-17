Alchemist coffee bar opening at The Heeren on May 22, 2023

Artisan coffee joint Alchemist is slated to open its newest branch in the heart of Orchard very soon.

Having started out in 2016 as a humble hole-in-the-wall that offered sanctuary from Singapore's bustling CBD, the brand now has six industrial-chic outlets islandwide, and is about to welcome its seventh.

Moved from Design Orchard

Ever since it announced that it was closing the doors of its Design Orchard outlet in April 2023, Alchemist has been teasing coffee lovers with sneak peeks of its new location on Instagram.

In case you haven't figured it out yet, it's at The Heeren, and seems to be located below the Cantonese restaurant Tsui Wah.

The words "brewing soon" have been taunting passersby for weeks, but at least now we have an exact date to look forward to — Mothership understands the opening is scheduled for May 22.

While waiting, you can grab an Alchemist brew at one of its other outlets at Hong Leong Building, The Mill, or its most recent outlet at 71 Robinson Road.

Alchemist The Heeren

Address: 260 Orchard Rd, #01-ORA The Heeren, Singapore 238855

Opening hours: TBC

Top images via @alchemist.sg/Instagram