Actor Robert De Niro a dad again at 79, shares photo of daughter

American actor Robert De Niro, best known for his roles "The Godfather Part II", "Goodfellas" and "Meet the Fockers", is a dad again.

The 79-year-old welcomed baby girl Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro on Apr. 6.

A baby girl

De Niro's seven children's ages range from the oldest in her 50s to one-month-old Gia.

CBS host, Gayle King, made the "national TV debut" for the baby who weighed 8 pounds and 6 ounces (3.9kg) when she was born.

De Niro and his partner, Tiffany Chen, planned to have a baby and are “over the moon about this little girl”.

Chen is said to be in her mid-40s.

According to People, the baby's mother, Chen, is a martial arts instructor and had a role in the 2015 movie "The Intern", starring De Niro.

