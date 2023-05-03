3 S'pore men, aged 38-58, hauled to court for separate molest cases

Three men, aged 38 to 58, were charged in court for their suspected involvement in three separate cases of outrage of modesty in Singapore.

The cases are as follows:

1. 38-year-old man allegedly molested 23-year-old woman

On March 19, 2022, at about 5pm, a 38-year-old man who was working as a delivery man, allegedly molested a 23-year-old woman at her workplace along Jalan Sultan. The man will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty and one count of criminal force.

2. 58-year-old man allegedly molested 34-year-old woman

On June 23, 2022 at about 11pm, a 58-year-old man allegedly molested a 34-year-old woman on the pretext of being friendly at a bistro bar along Telok Ayer Street. The man will be charged with three counts of outrage of modesty.

3. 42-year-old man allegedly molested 26-year-old woman

On 30 October 2022 at about 1.30am, a 42-year-old man allegedly molested a 26-year-old woman who was a patron in a club at 1 Bayfront Avenue. The man will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

The three men were to be charged in court on April 28 with outrage of modesty, the police said on April 27.

The offence carries a jail term of up to three years, or a fine, or caning, or any combination of such punishments.

The police said they have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who threaten the personal safety of the community.

Offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The police added that they would like to urge members of the public to remain vigilant, and if they witness an incident of outrage of modesty, or are aware of someone being a victim of outrage of modesty, to report the matter to the police immediately.

