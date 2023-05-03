Back

3 local cases of Zika virus infection confirmed at Kovan

All three cases either reside or work in the area.

Ashley Tan | May 12, 2023, 07:04 PM

Three local cases of Zika virus infection have been confirmed in the Kovan area, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and National Environment Agency (NEA) shared in a joint press release on May 12.

Two are currently recovering at home, while the third is hospitalised and is in stable condition.

None of the three are pregnant.

Doctors have been alerted by MOH "to be vigilant", and to test patients with clinically compatible symptoms for Zika, especially for those staying at or working in the Kovan area.

The family members of the three cases have also been advised to monitor their health closely for the next two weeks.

MOH advised residents, especially pregnant women, in the Kovan area to monitor their health.

They should seek medical attention if unwell with Zika virus infection symptoms. They should also inform their doctors of the location of their residence and workplace.

MOH and NEA have stepped up precautionary control measures. However, the possibility for more cases cannot be ruled out, as most infected persons display mild or no symptoms, said the two agencies.

Insecticide spraying at Kovan

Zika virus is transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, according to the World Health Organisation.

Indoor spraying of insecticides at residential premises in the Kovan area is being carried out to eradicate any adult mosquitoes.

Larviciding (using insecticide to kill mosquito larvae and pupae) has also been conducted at common areas to destroy any mosquito breeding.

MOH and NEA said:

"Source reduction efforts remain ongoing in the vicinity. Residents are urged to allow NEA officers to inspect their premises and conduct spraying of insecticide, to enable immediate removal of adult mosquitoes to stop the chain of Zika transmission."

NEA will conduct outreach activities in the vicinity to raise awareness of Zika and preventing mosquito breeding.

Residents, especially those residing at Zika and dengue cluster areas, can carry out the ‘S-A-W’ actions to protect themselves and their loved ones:

  • Spray insecticide in dark corners around the house

  • Apply insect repellent regularly

  • Wear long-sleeve tops and long pants

More about Zika

Zika is generally a mild and self-limiting disease.

Symptoms of Zika virus infection include fever, rashes, joint pain, muscle pain, headache and conjunctivitis (red eye).

However, many people who get infected with the Zika virus infection do not develop symptoms.

Although rare, Zika virus infection can cause microcephaly (a condition where a baby's head is much smaller than normal) to develop in unborn babies of pregnant women.

Persons with Zika virus infection are advised to take protection measures against mosquito bites, such as applying mosquito repellant, wearing long-sleeve clothing, and staying in rooms with air-conditioning, to prevent further spread.

Infected men and women should practise safe sex or abstain from sex for at least three and two months respectively after testing postive for the virus, so as to prevent sexual transmission.

Top photo from Canva and Luke Phang / Google Maps 

