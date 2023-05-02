Police arrest 2 men, both 19, for allegedly stealing motorcycle from Yishun Ave 6 car park

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The police have arrested two men, both aged 19, for their suspected involvement in a case of theft of motor vehicle.
On May 13, 2023 at about 2pm, the police received a report of a motorcycle stolen from a multi-storey carpark along Yishun Avenue 6.
Officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identities of the duo and arrested them within one hour of the report through follow-up investigations, and with the aid of images from police cameras.
The stolen motorcycle was also recovered.
One of the men will be charged in court on May 15 with theft of a motor vehicle.
The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.
Investigations against the other man are ongoing.
The police said they would like to advise all motor vehicle owners to adopt the following crime prevention measures:
- Park in well-lit areas;
- Install an anti-theft alarm system for your motor vehicle and ensure it is well-maintained;
- Remove cash cards and other valuables, such as laptops and mobile phones before leaving the vehicle.
- Use additional locking devices such as disc brake locks or install a suspension guard;
- Do not leave spare keys inside the motorcycle storage box;
- Use a motorcycle canvas to cover the motorcycle, securing both ends;
- Remove the ignition key and lock the motorcycle, whenever it is left unattended.
Top photo via Google Maps
