Back

Police arrest 2 men, both 19, for allegedly stealing motorcycle from Yishun Ave 6 car park

Arrested within an hour of report made.

Belmont Lay | May 15, 2023, 02:19 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The police have arrested two men, both aged 19, for their suspected involvement in a case of theft of motor vehicle.

On May 13, 2023 at about 2pm, the police received a report of a motorcycle stolen from a multi-storey carpark along Yishun Avenue 6.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identities of the duo and arrested them within one hour of the report through follow-up investigations, and with the aid of images from police cameras.

The stolen motorcycle was also recovered.

One of the men will be charged in court on May 15 with theft of a motor vehicle.

The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

Investigations against the other man are ongoing.

The police said they would like to advise all motor vehicle owners to adopt the following crime prevention measures:

  • Park in well-lit areas;

  • Install an anti-theft alarm system for your motor vehicle and ensure it is well-maintained;

  • Remove cash cards and other valuables, such as laptops and mobile phones before leaving the vehicle.

  • Use additional locking devices such as disc brake locks or install a suspension guard;

  • Do not leave spare keys inside the motorcycle storage box;

  • Use a motorcycle canvas to cover the motorcycle, securing both ends;

  • Remove the ignition key and lock the motorcycle, whenever it is left unattended.

Top photo via Google Maps

34-year-old man arrested after being caught on tape lying naked on Sembawang Rd

Police investigations are ongoing.

May 14, 2023, 07:17 PM

Blackpink in S'pore: Jennie tells crowd to keep phones, man plays Angry Birds while fans outside have time of their lives

So much going on.

May 14, 2023, 05:11 PM

S'pore TikToker brings 60-year-old dad to his 1st Blackpink concert

So cute, so wholesome.

May 14, 2023, 05:03 PM

Man in M'sia absolutely done with sad strips of butter on Oldtown White Coffee's kaya toast

I would be done too.

May 14, 2023, 04:00 PM

Blackpink performs in S'pore for 1st time in 4 years, complains about the heat

Understandable.

May 14, 2023, 02:58 PM

Motorists in Yishun seen stopping a distance from traffic junction stop line to avoid scorching sun

The weather has been unbearable.

May 14, 2023, 02:46 PM

Firsthand: Can the 4G leaders inspire young S'poreans' confidence in the future of housing?

We don't have a crystal ball, but it doesn't hurt to guess.

May 14, 2023, 02:27 PM

'It was worth it': Chen Xiuhuan on sacrificing acting career to raise daughters

There's nothing quite like a mother's love.

May 14, 2023, 12:13 PM

SPCA providing 10 free pet health screenings around S'pore for low-income pet owners

Whether this initiative continues running depends on the amount of funds SPCA has and the needs of the residents.

May 14, 2023, 12:08 PM

SEA Games 2023: S'pore men's water polo team thrashes M'sia 14-1 to continue winning run

The team is now in second place in the competition table.

May 14, 2023, 11:47 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.