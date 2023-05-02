Back

2 young men in S'pore working for different food delivery companies sit comfortably on 1 e-bike

Bros.

Belmont Lay | May 09, 2023, 06:51 PM

Despite working for competing food delivery companies, two young men in Singapore showed that it is possible to be comfortable in each other's presence -- by riding on a power assisted bicycle (PAB) without helmets at the same time.

The image of them bonding together was uploaded to the Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road Facebook page on May 9.

The image of youthful innocence while seated and spooning has since brought joy to countless others.

As seen in the photo, the man in front is wearing a GrabFood shirt, while the rider behind him is wearing a foodpanda top.

Illegal

According to the Land Transport Authority, riding without helmets on roads may result in a maximum fine of S$1,000 and/ or three months in jail for the first offence.

The subsequent offence can result in a maximum S$2,000 fine and/ or six months jail.

Likewise, the offence of carrying passengers on a bicycle or PAB without proper seats may also result in the same penalties, which also apply to using a mobile communication device while riding on roads.

Bros for life

Young men in Singapore getting comfortable with each other while travelling is an ongoing phenomenon.

A recent TikTok showed how two people can ride on a rental bicycle using a sling bag as a harness to strap one person onto the back of the other person cycling.

@kevinchatchapon Bromance at its peak! #cycle #bike ♬ Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey) - The Weeknd

If it works, it is not stupid.

Top photo via Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road

