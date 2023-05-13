Back

Cockroaches found running about in Woodlands roast meat factory, owner, 67, fined S$18,000 for repeated lapses

Inspectors found duck meat left hanging near the entrance.

Ruth Chai | May 13, 2023, 10:41 AM

When Singapore Food Agency (SFA) officers inspected a meat processing factory at Woodlands Loop on Mar. 31, 2022, they found cockroaches running about and other signs of a vermin infestation.

Pai Choi Siang, 67, owner of Kim Soon Seng Trading, was fined S$18,000 for multiple hygiene-related offences under the Wholesome Meat and Fish Act on May 10, 2023.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the factory mainly manufactures roast meat and has been in business since 1990.

During the inspection, SFA inspectors found cockroaches running around the factory's shelves and cockroach droppings everywhere.

They also noted that the factory's walls and power switches were covered in grime, and the walls and ceiling had many holes and cracks.

Inspectors also noticed food containers left unclean on the bottom of a freezer and duck meat left hanging at the entrance.

Repeated hygiene lapses

SFA revealed in a news release that it was not the first time they found similar hygiene lapses in the factory.

The repeated lapses include the failure to keep the wall of the premises and the floor of the freezer in a clean and hygienic condition at all times, and the failure to use effective means to exclude vermin from entry and harbouring in the premises.

SFA prosecutor pointed out that Pai's clear disregard for food safety had possibly harmed the health of his customers.

According to Shin Min, Pai claimed during his mitigation plea that he had hired pest control but could not explain why there were still lapses.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility": SFA

"In the interest of public health, SFA directed the licensee to rectify the lapses and take necessary measures to improve the food safety practices and the cleanliness of its premises," the SFA said in its press release.

The SFA stated that while the agency continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, they advise that the industry and consumers must also play their part.

"SFA will take enforcement action against operators of meat processing establishments who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food hygiene and safety requirements."

Those found to be flouting food safety regulations can be fined up to S$10,000 or jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

The agency advises the public not to patronise stalls which exhibit poor hygiene practices and to report them to the SFA.

