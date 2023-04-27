12 people, aged 51-76, arrested in Yishun for illegal gambling

The Singapore police are investigating 12 persons, aged between 51 and 76, for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities.

On April 25, officers from Woodlands Police Division conducted an enforcement operation at Yishun Street 61.

Three men, aged between 52 and 65, were arrested for allegedly conducting unlawful gaming operations.

Seven men and one woman, aged between 51 and 76, were arrested for allegedly gambling through an unlicensed gambling service provider or at an unlawful gambling place.

A 76-year-old man is also assisting with investigations for purportedly gambling at an unlawful gambling place.

Three mobile phones, about S$10,700 in cash and gaming paraphernalia were seized as case exhibits.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Under the Gambling Control Act 2022, anyone who is found to be involved in unlawful gaming operations shall be liable on conviction to a fine of not exceeding S$200,000 and shall also be punished with imprisonment for a term of up to five years.

Under the same Act, any person who gambles with an unlicensed gambling service provider shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$10,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or both.

