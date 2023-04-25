Woman, 68, found dead in Tampines HDB flat, after neighbours noticed foul smell

A 68-year-old woman who reportedly lived alone was discovered dead after her neighbours called the police when they noticed a foul smell emanating from her flat.

The police received the call for assistance to Block 885A Tampines Street 83 on Apr. 24, 2023, at around 10:42pm.

Police alerted after people noticed foul smell

Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min)arrived around 1am on Apr. 25, and the woman's body was removed at around 1:45am.

Residents of the block said people noticed the foul smell the same evening the police were called down.

Someone even claimed to see liquid, which they suspected to be decomposition fluid, seeping through the door gap.

Woman last seen by neighbours a week ago

According to the woman's neighbour, she moved to the estate approximately 10 years ago, and he last saw her a week ago.

The 23-year-old man also said that she appeared to be healthy.

Another resident of the HDB block, a 70-year-old woman, also shared that she hadn't seen the deceased for a week but didn't suspect anything.

She explained that the deceased had once stayed with her daughter and didn't return to her flat for a few months.

The elderly resident also told Shin Min that the deceased lived alone in the unit after her flatmate moved away.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force said that the woman was dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Mothership understands that the case is classified as one of natural death.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News