Van nearly hits man carrying toddler at new traffic light & pedestrian crossing in Serangoon North

The light was red and the van did not have right of way.

Belmont Lay | April 25, 2023, 03:18 PM

A van was caught on video beating a red light and nearly running over a pedestrian carrying a toddler in his arms.

The incident took place along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 at the newly constructed traffic light in Serangoon North.

Previously, that stretch of road was devoid of a traffic light and only had an overhead bridge for pedestrians to cross.

@frangaroo New traffic lights at Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 from Hougang Ave 2 towards the junction of Serangoon North Ave 1 / 3. #ltasg #sgroadvigilante @Land Transport Authority ♬ original sound - 🕷Daycore ver.🕷

As seen in the video, the van was approaching the pedestrian crossing at high speed.

At that time, the pedestrian crossing was showing the green man and in favour of pedestrians.

The van had to brake hard to avoid hitting the pedestrians.

By the time it came to a complete stop, it had crossed the dotted white line demarcating the start of the pedestrian crossing.

At least four pedestrians -- including one toddler who was carried by a man -- had started crossing the road before the van came to a complete halt.

The pedestrian carrying the toddler appeared to run out of the way into the middle of the crossing and could be seen looking back at the van for being barely able to stop in time to avoid hitting anyone.

At least one commenter wrote in response to the video that he was also surprised by the new traffic light constructed at that stretch of road.

Others remarked that the man carrying the toddler had the closest of shaves that day.

