US pledges stronger deterrence against North Korea nuclear threat for South Korea

U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol agreed to strengthen Washington's military commitment to South Korea, including nuclear capabilities, on Wednesday (Apr. 26).

Under the new agreement, the two countries will work closely to strengthen deterrence through nuclear and strategic planning.

The new agreement, known as the "Washington Declaration," was announced by Yoon and Biden in a joint press conference following summit talks between the two leaders at the White House, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

Washington Declaration

Under the Washington Declaration, both countries announced their commitment to adopt an "extended deterrence" against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

South Korea and the U.S. will establish the Nuclear Consultation Group (NCG) which focuses on nuclear and strategic planning.

The nuclear consultation group will also facilitate information sharing through regular discussions on how to strategise and execute joint operations between the two countries.

Prior to the summit, a White House official told reporters that for the first time since the 1980s, the U.S. plans for a periodic nuclear-armed submarine visit to South Korea to "make its deterrence more visible through the regular deployment of strategic assets," South Korea's leading English publication The Korea Herald reported.

The Washington Declaration differs from NATO nuclear sharing as the U.S. will not deploy tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea. Under the arrangement of NATO nuclear sharing, the U.S. has stationed several nuclear weapons in certain locations in Europe.

South Korea is banned from developing its own nuclear weapons after joining the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty in 1975. However, following the election of the hawkish Yoon, he said in Jan. 2023 that South Korea may need to develop its own nuclear weapons programme for its own security.

With the latest agreement, such ambitions appear to be halted for now.

"We're not going to be stationing nuclear weapons on the peninsula but we will have port visits of nuclear submarines and things like that. We are not walking away from that,” Biden said, as reported by The Korea Herald.

Swift, overwhelming, and decisive response

At the same press conference, Biden strongly warned that a nuclear attack from North Korea against the U.S. and its allies will result in the end of Kim Jong Un's regime.

"A nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States, its allies or partners is unacceptable and will result in the end of whatever regime were to take such an action," he said, as quoted by Yonhap.

With the signing of the Washington Declaration, the U.S. commits all of its military capability to defend its allies, including the use of nuclear weapons.

The joint press conference assured there will be a "swift, overwhelming, and decisive" response in the event of North Korea's nuclear attack, Yonhap reported.

"South Korea and the United States agreed to immediately hold talks between their leaders in the event of North Korea's nuclear attack, and through them, promised to take swift, overwhelming and decisive action using all of the alliance's military capabilities, including U.S. nuclear weapons," Yoon announced at the press conference, as quoted by Yonhap.

Alliance will not be shaken

The summit was held on the third day of Yoon's official visit to the U.S. It also marked the first official visit by a South Korean president to the U.S. in 12 years, according to Reuters.

On top of extended deterrence, both Biden and Yoon also discussed cooperation in areas such as cybersecurity and economic investments, The Korea Herald reported.

The summit was also held amidst recent allegations that the U.S. was spying on top South Korean officials, spurring opposition to put pressure on Yoon's administration.

Yoon however, assured that the alliance between the two countries will not be shaken by spying allegations, NBC reported.

