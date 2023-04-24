Man, 81, alleges neighbour throws curry, eggs & flour outside his Hougang flat

A Hougang resident alleged that his neighbour one floor below threw eggs, flour and curry at his doorstep.

Liu, 81, who lives in Block 693 Hougang Street 61, told Shin Min News Daily that he has been living there for more than 30 years, and had not had any problems with his neighbours until August 2022.

The suspected culprit?

His neighbour's son, who claimed that there were loud noises coming from Liu's house, which is directly above the culprit's family home.

In retaliation to the supposed noise, the young man allegedly started throwing eggs and flour outside Liu's house.

Installed CCTV to catch culprit

Liu told Shin Min that the culprit was believed to be in his 30s.

He brought the issue up to the culprit's parents, and they agreed that Liu should report the matter to the police.

Liu approached the town council and installed a CCTV camera worth S$500 to gather evidence.

The vandalism then stopped for a while after that.

However, on Apr. 20, Liu said the man showed up at 4am to throw eggs outside his house.

He had also kicked Liu's shoes into a disarray.

The man later returned at 8am to throw more eggs.

The final straw occurred two days later on Apr. 22, when the man came to Liu's house around noon to throw eggs and pour curry sauce on Liu's window.

Liu lamented that the eggs would start to rot and smell due to the heat, making it difficult to remove.

He said he would submit the gathered evidence to the police.

Consulted culprit's parents

Liu had previously spoken to the culprit's parents, who encouraged him to report the matter to the police so a proper investigation could be launched.

He mentioned that they were neighbours of 30 years, and thus sought their understanding on the matter and wanted to settle it in an amicable way.

Liu also sought the culprit's understanding regarding the noise complaints.

He explained that he would previously get the complaints when he was smashing ingredients while cooking, or when his granddaughters were running around loudly.

"Now, my granddaughters have grown up, and I seldom cook at home, but the man still says that he hears chopping noises. I haven't done anything, but he insists that I made the noise," Liu said.

In addition, his son and daughter-in-law leave early for work and return home late, leaving only Liu, his wife and their two granddaughters at home.

He said he was worried that the culprit would retaliate further if he was not stopped.

Liu mentioned that he does not blame the culprit's parents, and only wished for the police to investigate the incident to stop it from happening again.

Son was a drug offender: Father

When Shin Min visited the block, they interviewed Wu, the father of the alleged culprit.

Wu, 76, explained that his only son was involved with bad company when he was younger, resulting in him being unemployed for more than a decade.

His son was jailed for three years for drug-related offences in 2015, and was released in 2018.

Wu thought that jail time would change his son, but his son became even more temperamental. He would frequently break objects in the house and ask his parents for money.

The father acknowledged that it is too late for him to change his son's behaviour, and hoped that the police will arrest him and stop his erroneous ways.

He said he will soon cut off ties with his son, as his son's behaviour had brought him shame and guilt.

Top photo via Shin Min