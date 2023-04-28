Taiwan billionaire Terry Gou to stand for elections, says China won't attack if he is president

Taiwanese billionaire, businessman and politician Terry Gou of the Kuomintang (KMT) said on Apr. 27 that China would not attack Taiwan if he became president, as he has no plans to declare independence, according to Reuters.

"According to my understanding they don't want war. But if you engage in independence, if there is independence then there must be war. They think Taiwan is theirs," Gou was quoted as saying.

In addition, he remarked that striking Taiwan was not China’s priority and that they “won’t attack [him] or fly around Taiwan” as he would not declare independence, Reuters reported.

The billionaire also slammed the press for painting a picture of Taiwan as a "precarious ticking bomb".

Second bid for presidency

The 72-year-old is the founder of Foxconn, Apple’s supplier and the largest contract manufacturer of electronics. He stepped down as the company’s chief in 2019 and joined KMT to run for president.

Then, he claimed that he was instructed by the sea goddess Mazu in a dream to contest in the elections and promote cross-strait peace. He ultimately was not selected by KMT as their candidate, and left the party afterwards.

In December 2022, Wall Street Journal reported that a letter that Gou sent to Chinese leaders had played a part in China's easing of its stringent zero-Covid policy.

In 2023, he rejoined KMT and recently expressed his intention in seeking the party's nomination to be their presidential candidate, Nikkei Asia reported.

KMT is the biggest opposition party in Taiwan, and has governed Taiwan in the past. Despite favouring closer ties with China, it has strongly denied being pro-Beijing and still opposes China's rule.

Upcoming presidential elections

Taiwan will be holding its presidential elections in January 2024.

Besides Gou, New Taipei City’s mayor Hou You-yi is also widely regarded as one of the KMT’s potential presidential nominees, according to Focus Taiwan.

He recently made a visit to Singapore as part of his “city diplomacy” and possibly to raise his profile for a potential presidential bid.

KMT’s legislator Lo Ming-tsai noted that though many people hoped that Hou would be chosen as the party’s presidential nominee, Gou was also a suitable candidate, Taipei Times reported.

He pointed out that the party should make a decision on their candidate before kicking off any plans.

KMT has yet to confirm nor announce its presidential nominee.

On the other hand, Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) had nominated Vice President William Lai Ching-te as their presidential candidate.

Lai has been known to be more vocal on Taiwan's independence than current Taiwan President Tsai.

Cross-strait relations

Gou’s comments come amidst rising tensions between China and Taiwan, in light of the recent historic meeting between Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

China staged a three-day long military drill around the island to express their opposition to the meeting and continued to reiterate their stance on Taiwan.

Around the same time, Taiwan’s former president Ma Ying-jeou, who is a senior member of KMT, wrapped up a noteworthy visit to China.

Image via Terry Gou’s Facebook