Tanjong Rhu Pau founder, 67, dies after contracting Covid-19 twice, sons to carry on trade

A founder of Tanjong Rhu Pau, Lee Guanghua (transliteration), passed away on Apr. 23 due to a cardiac arrest while having contracted Covid-19 for the second time.

He was 67.

The 35-year-old brand is well known for its char siew paus.

Started learning the trade at around 13

70-year-old Zhan (transliteration), who had known Lee for a long time, told Shin Min Daily News that he met 13-year-old Lee when they were both apprentices at a pau shop in Hougang.

The two worked together for about five years before the shop changed owners, and Lee left to serve National Service (NS).

While serving NS, Lee started another enterprise with his ex-partner, Xie (transliteration), in a coffeeshop at Kallang Bahru.

The 62-year-old recounted,

"We met in Hougang. After learning about my experience working at a pau shop, Lee invited me to sell paus together. We first started by renting a stall in a coffee shop at Kallang Bahru. He was very diligent. In the morning when he needed to go to the camp, I would take on the responsibility of selling the paus. After leaving his camp, Lee would come over and began preparing the paus at 6pm while teaching me the trade."

After the coffeeshop changed owners, the duo closed their stall.

Lee went on to work at another pau shop and learned how to make dim sum at a restaurant.

It was only in 1980 that the pair rejoined their forces and started a new pau shop at a hawker centre in Aljunied.

However, they had to end their business again after the land was reclaimed, and the hawker centre had to shut down.

Despite these setbacks, Lee persisted and pushed through with his business ventures.

In 1987, he took over a coffeeshop stall along Mountbatten Road and started Tanjong Rhu Pau.

He also set up a central kitchen at Thomson Road in 1996 and opened a new outlet in Geylang in 1998.

Contracted Covid-19 twice before passing

Lee's younger daughter told Shin Min that he was in persistent poor health after contracting Covid-19 for the first time in Oct. 2021.

She said he was hospitalised for four months due to complications such as pneumonia and pneumothorax.

As a result, his weight dropped from 68kg to 48kg.

During this period, he also fell into a coma twice.

Within the next year or so, Lee had to visit the hospital multiple times due to fluid accumulating in his lungs.

The last time he was hospitalised was on Mar. 30, 2023, when he experienced difficulties in breathing.

While hospitalised, Lee contracted Covid-19 again, exacerbating his health conditions.

He eventually passed away last Sunday.

Legacy to be carried on by sons

Lee's two sons, who have inherited his pau-making skills, will ensure their father's legacy lives on after his passing.

His eldest son said that in the past, Lee had never asked him or his siblings to help out at the shops.

The 29-year-old explained,

"He thought the machines at the shop were dangerous and knew working in the F&B industry was tiring, so he didn't want us to carry on the business. However, after my younger brother and I learned more about the trade, we were intrigued by it. We have been practising it for seven, eight years now and will carry on our father's trade,"

Lee's eldest son also candidly shared how he once argued with his father for repeatedly assigning him the same tasks.

He later realised that his father was trying to help them build a solid foundation so that they could serve their customers better,

"My father was very strict about food hygiene and safety, and he always reminded us and our employees that whatever we sell will be eaten by people, and we must have a conscience."

