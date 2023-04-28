Suspected drug offender climbs down Tampines flat kitchen window to escape capture

In an attempt to evade arrest by officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), a 35-year-old man scaled down a kitchen window in Tampines into another residential unit directly below.

He was subsequently arrested.

The man was one of 10 Singaporeans arrested for suspected drug offences in operations conducted on Apr. 26 and 27, CNB said in a news release.

During the operations, a total of about 3,172g of heroin, 81g of "Ice", 30g of ketamine and four Erimin-5 tablets with an estimated street value of S$239,300 were seized.

The seizure of 3,172g of heroin and 81g of 'Ice" can feed the addiction of about 1,550 abusers for a week, said CNB.

Operation at Tampines

On Apr. 26, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Tampines Street 22.

Forced entry was carried out as the occupants had refused to heed the CNB officers' orders to open the door.

Before CNB officers could enter the unit, they spotted the 35-year-old man scaling down the unit's kitchen window into another residential unit directly below.

He was subsequently placed under arrest.

Two men, aged 40 and 41, were also arrested within the unit for suspected drug trafficking offences.

About 32g of "Ice", 30g of ketamine, four Erimin-5 tablets, and various drug paraphernalia were seized from within the unit.

A further search was carried out at the dry-riser located outside the unit and about 2,621g of heroin were recovered within.

The three men were then escorted to their vehicles where about 23g of 'Ice', 58 packets of contraband cigarettes, three knives, and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Operation at Jalan Bukit Merah

In another operation on Apr. 26 afternoon, CNB officers arrested three men, aged between 45 and 57, for suspected drug offences in the vicinity of Jalan Bukit Merah.

About 477g of heroin, cash amounting to S$36,550 and various drug paraphernalia were seized during the operation.

The 45-year-old man was later escorted to a residential unit in the same vicinity where about 74g of heroin and 26g of "Ice" were seized.

In a follow-up operation conducted on Apr. 27, CNB officers arrested another three men and a woman, aged between 43 and 60, for suspected drug offences.

Investigations ongoing

CNB said that investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine), he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

Superintendent William Tan, Senior Assistant Director of Intelligence Operations, said of the operations:

"Drug trafficking and abuse pose serious threats to our society. The recent operations involving large seizures of controlled drugs, dangerous weapons and cash are timely reminders that we must never let our guard down in our fight against drugs. Our officers will continue to remain steadfast in our mission to tackle drug offenders and neutralise drug activities."

