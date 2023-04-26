Taiwan to give out S$218 travel vouchers to 500,000 tourists from May 1, 2023

Taiwan is set to give away travel incentives worth NT$5,000 (S$218) each from May 2023 to 500,000 tourists in a bid to attract foreign visitors.

The Taiwan Tourism Bureau's Singapore office said through a Facebook post on Apr. 24 that the travel incentives will come in the form of digital cards with the amount stored within or accommodation vouchers.

The campaign, called "Taiwan The Lucky Land" will launch on May 1, 2023 and will last till June 30, 2025.

It will be open to any foreign independent travellers who do not hold a Taiwanese passport and intend to stay in Taiwan between three and 90 days.

The travel incentive will not be applicable to visitors travelling through agency-arranged tours or cruises.

How to participate in the lucky draw

To participate in the lucky draw:

Login and register on the campaign website one to seven days before scheduled flight arrival in Taiwan. Retrieve the lucky draw QR code via email. Proceed to the event area at the Taoyuan, Songshan, Taichung or Kaohsiung airport's arrival hall and complete the lucky draw. Proceed to the prize redemption area if the lucky draw screen indicates that you have won a prize.

Participants are to choose the type of vouchers they would like to receive -- electronic tickets or accommodation discount vouchers.

Those who have chosen to claim their prize in the form of electronic tickets may store the money on an EasyCard or iPass and spend them at designated merchants.

Each transaction limit is NT$5,000.

The maximum usage per day is NT$3,000.

Five vouchers worth NT$1,000 each will be given to winners who have opted for accommodation discounts.

The vouchers can only be used once by the winner at hotels with tourist hotel business licenses and commercial hotels or hostels with registered licenses.

The vouchers can not be reused or resold.

Website registration begins on Apr. 28 at 12pm.

The lucky draw begins on May 1 at 12pm.

