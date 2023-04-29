Stolen books returned to Boon Lay community library, shelves still missing

The missing books from a community library in Boon Lay have been returned.

The initiative, which was set up by a resident, had its shelves and all of its books stolen soon after completion.

Shortly after the incident made headlines, the books, believed to be stolen, were back on the shelves. The shelves are still missing, though.

The library's founder and chairman of the residents’ network for Boon Lay View, who goes by Hengster Kor, said on Facebook that he has decided not to pursue the matter further since the library has gotten its books back.

“As for the lost shelves, perhaps the person who took them needed them more,” he added.

Backstory

Kor received approval from the town council to set up the community library in March 2023.

He was setting it up at the designated area in the void deck and had just moved in the books and shelves on Apr. 24, 2023.

He found them all missing the next day.

Kor highlighted that he started the library to create common spaces “where the community can come together to foster better relationships”.

Grateful for the help received after books and shelves tolen

He pointed out that while the incident brought out the “ugliness of some people”, it has also brought out “goodness in many others”.

Kor is grateful for the many people who have helped him and welcomes people to bring over more books so that he can expand the library.

However, he also noted that he has turned down most other forms of help.

The resident went on to share some heartwarming moments that he witnessed from setting up the library.

Neighbours excited about library

Besides texts from neighbours that their child has read their first book, Kor also bumped into residents excited to bring their children to the library.

“One sent me a picture of his boy holding a book that he decided to bring home to read. He shared with me that the boy loved the library very much,” he added.

Kor included another story about a grandma who had brought her grandson to the library while Kor was packing.

After they chose a book to read, Kor pointed them towards the stone benches nearby as the library didn’t have anywhere to sit yet.

As he walked out, he overheard the grandma reading to her grandson, “This is an avocado, say AH-VO-CAR-DO.”

“My heart is full. I know I am doing the right thing.”

Related story

Top images via Facebook/Hengster Kor, image of the library are from before shelves and books were stolen