S'pore last train & bus timings extended on Labour Day eve, Apr. 30, 2023

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
If you're heading out late on the eve of Labour Day (Apr. 30) and you don't wish to spend a fortune on taking a cab or summoning a ride home with an app, then this is for you.
The operating hours of all train services and selected bus services will be extended so that commuters can stay out late without worrying about not having affordable transport options to return home.
Last train timings
Bukit Panjang LRT
Last trains terminate at Bukit Panjang platform 1 at 11:30pm and Bukit Panjang platform 2 at 11:37pm (no extension).
East-West Line
Last train departs from City Hall at 12:30am.
Circle Line
Last trains depart from Dhoby Ghaut at 11:55pm and HarbourFront at 11:30pm.
Downtown Line
Last trains depart from Bukit Panjang at 12:03am and Expo at 12:04am.
North East Line
Last trains depart from Punggol at 12:02am and HarbourFront at 12:30am.
North-South Line
Last train departs from City Hall at 12:30am.
Punggol LRT
Last train departs from Punggol at 1:08am.
Sengkang LRT
Last train departs from Sengkang at 1:06am
Thomson-East Coast Line
Last trains depart from Gardens by the Bay at 12:25am and Woodlands North at 12:02am.
Last bus timings
The information regarding bus timings is organised according to transport operators.
Go-Ahead Singapore
SBS Transit
SMRT
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.