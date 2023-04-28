Back

S'pore last train & bus timings extended on Labour Day eve, Apr. 30, 2023

Don't need to worry about surge pricing.

Joshua Lee | April 28, 2023, 02:42 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you're heading out late on the eve of Labour Day (Apr. 30) and you don't wish to spend a fortune on taking a cab or summoning a ride home with an app, then this is for you.

The operating hours of all train services and selected bus services will be extended so that commuters can stay out late without worrying about not having affordable transport options to return home.

Last train timings

Photo by Jiachen Lin on Unsplash

Bukit Panjang LRT

Last trains terminate at Bukit Panjang platform 1 at 11:30pm and Bukit Panjang platform 2 at 11:37pm (no extension).

East-West Line

Last train departs from City Hall at 12:30am.

Circle Line

Last trains depart from Dhoby Ghaut at 11:55pm and HarbourFront at 11:30pm.

Downtown Line

Last trains depart from Bukit Panjang at 12:03am and Expo at 12:04am.

North East Line

Last trains depart from Punggol at 12:02am and HarbourFront at 12:30am.

North-South Line

Last train departs from City Hall at 12:30am.

Punggol LRT

Last train departs from Punggol at 1:08am.

Sengkang LRT

Last train departs from Sengkang at 1:06am

Thomson-East Coast Line

Last trains depart from Gardens by the Bay at 12:25am and Woodlands North at 12:02am.

Last bus timings

Photo by shawnanggg on Unsplash

The information regarding bus timings is organised according to transport operators.

Go-Ahead Singapore

SBS Transit

SMRT

Top image: Kit Suman on Unsplash

Man brings second-hand aircon back to Redhill flat, it explodes, neighbour's kids taken to hospital

He said his family was not well-off, but his daughter would get rashes if it got too warm.

April 28, 2023, 07:19 PM

NS defaulter who left for Hong Kong sentenced to 6 months' jail, returned so wife & child could get S'pore citizenship

He decided to return from Hong Kong after losing his business due to Covid-19.

April 28, 2023, 06:31 PM

Jacky Cheung adds 3 more S'pore shows on July 28-30 after selling out 6 nights

Power.

April 28, 2023, 06:25 PM

Long queues at K-pop group NCT Dream's pop-up store at Kallang Leisure Park on opening day

Another day, another long queue.

April 28, 2023, 06:01 PM

S'pore man, 22, partially successful in ordering father to pay maintenance for him after parent's divorce

The father was the sole breadwinner and worked hard to support his family.

April 28, 2023, 05:55 PM

Suspected drug offender climbs down Tampines flat kitchen window to escape capture

He was eventually arrested.

April 28, 2023, 05:16 PM

Iconic analogue flip board from Changi Airport Terminal 2 to be displayed at National Museum of S'pore

All aboard.

April 28, 2023, 03:55 PM

M'sian dad, who rides to S'pore at 2am to visit son in jail, declines donations, just wants child's release

A father's love.

April 28, 2023, 03:13 PM

S'pore fencer Samson Lee dropped from SEA Games spot after missing 3 training sessions

"Full consideration" was given to Lee's "mitigating factors" before the decision was made.

April 28, 2023, 01:57 PM

Man, 44, who paid S'porean GP S$6,000 for saline instead of 'real' Covid-19 vaccine, gets 16 weeks' jail

He and his wife received saline injections under the guise of Sinopharm jabs.

April 28, 2023, 01:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.