[Found] Police appealing for information on whereabouts of 72-year-old man, last seen along Yishun Central

Looking for Mr Loo Chin Huat.

Yen Zhi Yi | April 30, 2023, 03:38 PM

Events

[Editor's note on Apr. 30, 6:15pm: The man has been found.]

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 72-year-old man, Loo Chin Huat.

He was last seen along Yishun Central, close to Villa Francis Home for the Aged.

Image via SPF.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Top images via Google Maps & SPF.

