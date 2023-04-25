Back

South Korean won weakens against S'pore dollar again

Time to exchange won.

Belmont Lay | April 25, 2023, 11:59 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singaporeans heading over to South Korea for holiday, heads up: The South Korean won has been weakening against the Singapore dollar over the past three months.

The exchange rate is now S$1 to 1,001 won.

Three months ago in late January, it was S$1 to 935 won.

The won hit its historic low against the Singapore dollar in late October 2022, when the exchange rate was S$1 to 1,016 won.

South Korean economy sluggish

It was reported that the South Korean won fell to the weakest level against the U.S. dollar in almost five month, owing to a sustained drop in exports from Asia’s fourth-largest economy that added to the bearish outlook.

Exports of semiconductors, South Korea's top foreign sales item, tumbled 39.3 per cent, while shipments to China, South Korea’s largest overseas market, dropped 26.8 per cent during the April 1-20 period.

Previously, in February 2023, the won depreciated 7.4 per cent, the largest loss among 34 currencies.

Against the U.S. dollar, the won has been on a rollercoaster ride.

This was after the won appeared to have been making an impressive recovery from November 2022 to January 2023.

As per Bloomberg on April 3, the won does not appear to be making any recovery anytime soon, and might even continue weakening.

This is due to the dividend payment season in April each year, where overseas investors take dividends out of the country -- effectively trading won for other currencies, and increasing the supply of won.

Expected handouts to foreign investors at the top 10 Korean companies with the largest dividends allotted to global funds are at least 4.59 trillion won (US$3.53 billion), as per Bloomberg.

Top photo via Google

Kampong Gelam is more than just Haji Lane. Here are 6 gems you can explore.

A more complete experience of Kampong Gelam.

April 25, 2023, 11:29 AM

Comment: What's so wrong about men attacking & hacking python at Boon Lay Place Market?

Killing wildlife in Singapore is a crime.

April 25, 2023, 11:02 AM

Someone steals 12 star fruits from Punggol Park's community garden, leaves 3 behind for tree owner

The thief seems to know when the star fruits are ripe for picking even when the tree owner covered them with a bag.

April 25, 2023, 10:54 AM

M'sian man, 36, jailed 12 months for smuggling 26 puppies & 1 cat into S'pore, causing 'unnecessary pain & suffering'

One puppy was found dead on arrival.

April 25, 2023, 10:22 AM

Man, 26, arrested for splashing paint at Jurong flats, leaving 'This time I gve you a dessrt' debtor's note

Spelling fail.

April 25, 2023, 01:59 AM

Singer-actress Celest Chong, 43, moving back to S'pore after 13 years in Toronto, Canada

"Singapore will always and forever be my home, my roots," Celest said.

April 25, 2023, 01:46 AM

Another boy, 17, arrested in Sengkang over theft of 2 gold chains from Chinatown jewellery shop

Second boy caught.

April 25, 2023, 01:31 AM

Causeway Link bus bay at Woodlands Checkpoint arrival hall to be relocated on April 27

Less congested hopefully.

April 24, 2023, 07:23 PM

Boy, 14, arrested after allegedly taking 2 gold chains from Chinatown jewellery shop & running away

The owners of the shop reportedly said they have forgiven the boy as they have retrieved the stolen items.

April 24, 2023, 07:02 PM

Domestic worker in M'sia accused of filming lewd acts with employer's baby, videos shared in WhatsApp group

The police are reportedly looking for the suspect.

April 24, 2023, 06:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.