Song Hye Kyo wins Best Actress for 'The Glory' at Baeksang Arts Awards

Song Hye Kyo has won the Best Actress in a TV Drama award at this year's Baeksang Arts Awards for her outstanding performance in "The Glory".

The popular Netflix series follows the life of a former school violence victim seeking revenge on her bullies.

The award ceremony took place on Apr. 28 at Paradise City, Incheon.

Contenders that Song beat include Park Eun Bin for "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" and Suzy for "Anna".

"I received an award, Yeon Jin."

Song cracked up the audience when she began her acceptance speech with a line her character, Moon Dong Eun, often says.

"I received an award, Yeon Jin. I am very excited right now," Song said.

"I wanted to say that one last time. I really wanted this award. Thank you for giving it to me."

She continued her speech by expressing gratitude to the production team and cast members of "The Glory".

Song specially thanked the series' writer, Kim Eun Sook, whom she previously worked with in the hit series "Descendants of the Sun".

Lastly, she thanked her mother and promised to work harder in the future.

Responses

Song's speech cracked up not only the audience, but also online supporters.

"i received an award yeonjin-ah. i am so excited now.." WHAT IS THIS??? THE GLORY SEQUEL??? 😆 these two I SWEAR CONGRATULATIONS SONG HYE KYO BEST ACTRESS 🔥#SongHyeKyo #59thBaeksangArtsAwards pic.twitter.com/hikYORv2Tq — ️️ً (@seoulhwi) April 28, 2023

Many also congratulate the actress for winning the award.

I'll never ever forget the emotion in her voice and the way she was holding back tears during her speech. 27 years in the business and still going strong. So proud of you, best actress Song Hye Kyo 🥹🤍 #SongHyeKyo #TheGlory #BaeksangArtsAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/ZJTCJdDcV0 — ʙᴇꜱᴛ ᴀᴄᴛʀᴇꜱꜱ ʜʏᴇ ᴋʏᴏ (@hyekyots) April 28, 2023

In total, "The Glory" took home three awards that night.

The Netflix series won the Best Drama Award, beating "Extraordinary Attorney Woo", "My Liberation Notes", "Little Women" and "Our Blues".

Lim Ji Yeon, who played the main antagonist and Song's bully in "The Glory", also won the Best Supporting Actress Award.

She was recently confirmed to be dating co-star Lee Do Hyun and thanked him in her acceptance speech.

The Baeksang Arts Awards

The Baeksang Arts Awards, first launched in 1965, is one of the most prestigious ceremonies in South Korea that honour exceptional achievements in films, movies, and theatres.

This year marks the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.

The awards feature several categories across TV, film, and theatre, including Best Drama, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress, just to name a few.

Read more:

Top image via Song Hye Kyo's Instagram page and백상예술대상/Youtube.