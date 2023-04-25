Back

SMRT, ComfortDelGro want to operate Sweden metro lines

Going global.

Ilyda Chua | April 25, 2023, 05:16 PM

SMRT and ComfortDelGro will compete in a tender to operate metro lines in Stockholm, Sweden.

The operations will include Stockholm's three-line metro network, as well as a planned expansion, including extensions and a fourth metro line that will come into service from 2025, a Straits Times report said.

The network is currently operated by Hong Kong's MTR, whose concession agreement will end in 2025.

SMRT, ComfortDelGro to bid for tender

The two heavyweights of Singapore's transport scene will partner different entities in the tender, ST reported.

Strides International Business, business arm of SMRT Corp, has partnered France’s Transdev Group to participate in the tender.

“This strategic partnership with Transdev, which has a strong local presence in Stockholm and is already today operating trains, buses, and ferries in the area, signifies two operators leveraging engineering and operations expertise to deliver a world-class metro system in the region of Stockholm," Lee Ling Wee, president of Strides International Business, told ST.

Whereas ComfortDelGro has partnered British transport group Go-Ahead and Swedish fleet maintenance group EuroMaint Rail AB to bid for the operating rights to Stockholm Metro.

In 2021, Auckland One Rail, a joint venture between ComfortDelGro and Australia-based UGL Rail, won a S$1.13 billion contract by Auckland Transport to operate train services in Auckland from January 2022.

This was the first overseas heavy rail venture by a Singapore company, the Business Times reported.

Top photo via Oscar Nord/Unsplash and shawnanggg/Unsplash

