SIT valedictorian gives grad speech on 3 valuable life lessons from cai png

When the class of 2020 from Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) sat down for their valedictorian's speech, they didn't expect to feel this hungry.

But that was probably because they didn't know their valedictorian well enough.

Unlike other philosophising scholars before him, Jacob Lau, who graduated with a Bachelor of Hospitality Business, found the answers to life in a plate of cai png, also known as economy rice.

Giving a special shoutout to the cai png from Republic Polytechnic's South Canteen, Lau shared some life-changing revelations sparked by the humble local cuisine.

He condensed the lessons gleaned into three simple precepts.

1. Stop comparing rice

Lau's first piece of advice addressed something we're all guilty of — envy.

He opened with an anecdote:

"One day, when I was in the queue [for cai png], my anticipation grew as I saw people in front of me getting mountains of rice. However, to my disappointment, I only had half the portion of rice as compared to the person before me."

"There will always be someone getting more rice than you," Lau concluded with a dose of reality.

Comparing only makes us bitter over the rice we lack rather than count the grains we actually receive.

"So stop comparing, just do your best and be happy with what you have," Lau said.

2. Pick your own dishes

The next lesson Lau bestowed upon his audience had to do with knowing yourself.

While we are often adamant about our dietary preferences, we need to bring the same attitude to our careers.

"There are things that we love to do and things that we know are just not for us," Lau said.

Foreseeing inevitable peer pressure, Lau urged his fellow graduates to trust in their own instincts.

"Just because everyone likes to eat sambal kan kong does not mean I have to like to eat sambal kan kong."

"Passion precedes everything," the valedictorian stated simply.

3. Don't overload your plate

Lau's final and "most important" cai png-inspired advice was to have a balanced life.

"There is limited space on my plate. If I order all the ingredients I like, the food may fall out from the plate. Similarly, when we enter the workforce, do not be driven by money and overload yourself with work and forsake the joys of life."

The valedictorian left the class of 2020 — no doubt anxious over embarking on career paths rendered uncertain by the pandemic — with a comforting reminder: "Treasure your friends and family, and stay firm in your beliefs."

Top images via @jacobjlau/TikTok