NEA debunks widely circulated text message saying S'pore could see 40-50°C 'heatwave'

Have you received a text message about a "heatwave" bound for Singapore that leads with "be prepared for high temperatures between 40°C–50°C"?

While the recent weather has certainly been sweltering, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has come forward to debunk the message.

Fake news

If you are curious, here is the text message that NEA is referring to:

"* Get ready for the heat wave! * Be prepared for high temperatures between 40°C -50°C. Always drink clean water and drink slowly. Avoid cold water or ice. Currently, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and other countries are experiencing a "heat wave." What to do and what not to do? 1. * Doctors say not to continue drinking very cold water when the temperature reaches 40°C, as our small blood vessels may burst or explode. * It was said that one of the doctor's friends had come in from outside on a hot day. Sweating profusely and wanting to cool down quickly, he immediately washed his feet with cold water... Suddenly, out of sight, he collapsed. An ambulance was immediately called and taken to hospital. 2. When the heat reaches 38°C and you come from outside... let's warm up. Don't drink cold water. You can drink hot or warm water, but drink it slowly. Do not wash your hands or feet immediately, and do not wash or wet areas exposed to the sun. Take at least 30 minutes or half an hour before washing or showering. 3. A man cooled down from the heat and immediately took a shower. After the shower, he was taken to hospital with a stiff jaw. He had a stroke. * Notes: * During the summer months or if you are very tired, avoid drinking very cold water immediately, as it can cause the veins or blood vessels to narrow or narrow, which can lead to a stroke. Teach your kids and roommates as a reminder to each other! * Spread and spread the word *"

NEA responded via Facebook and messaging platform Telegram on Apr. 28 night, emphasising that it is unlikely for temperatures in Singapore to reach a high of 40°C in the coming weeks.

While the agency acknowledged that Singapore has been experiencing warmer days in recent weeks, they stressed that the temperatures were not record-breaking.

In fact, the highest temperature ever was recorded in Singapore 40 years ago, when the mercury soared to a ghastly 37°C on Apr. 17, 1983.

Yikes.

But, it is so hot!

So why has it been so hot recently?

NEA explained that the inter-monsoon months of April and May are typically the warmer periods of the year due to strong solar heating and light and variable wind conditions.

It has been generally warm in April 2023, with daily maximum temperatures exceeding 34°C on 17 out of 27 days as of Apr. 27, 2023.

Additionally, temperatures of 35°C or more were registered on eight of those days.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 36.1°C was recorded at Woodlands on Apr. 14.

It is also the highest temperature recorded so far this year.

More hot days ahead

Unfortunately, the prevailing inter-monsoon conditions are expected to persist in the coming weeks.

The daily maximum temperature can still be expected to reach 34°C or 35°C in the afternoon on most days.

On a few days when there is less cloud cover, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 36°C.

Hot, hot heat

