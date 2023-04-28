S'pore fencer Samson Lee dropped from SEA Games spot after missing 3 training sessions

Singapore fencer Samson Lee shared on Instagram on Apr. 23, 2023, that he will be "sitting out" of the upcoming Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in May 2023 despite having "rightfully qualified".

Lee shared that he was "withdrawn by the association" because he missed three training sessions.

In a statement on Apr. 27, 2023, Fencing Singapore said that "due processes" were followed when they made the move to exclude the gold medalist fencer from its 2023 SEA Games squad, reported CNA.

Lee won gold at the 2021 SEA Games for the team Epee.

Three sessions fell within his "most busy and tough period"

In his Instagram post, Lee expressed his commitment to qualifying for the SEA Games squad, noting that he sacrificed his time, resources and rest to "earn [his] spot".

He shared that he would train "whatever time [he was] able to squeeze out".

Lee also said he explained that the three training sessions he missed fell during his "most busy and tough period", and despite explaining his circumstances, it was "not enough" for Fencing Singapore.

"But it is easy for them to vote against someone who is working so hard juggling everything whilst going through one of the most tiring period[s] of his life when they don’t have to say no to his face in person. It is easier for them to vote no because it’s simpler to follow the book than to try [to] understand and support an athlete that has dedicated so much of his time and life to this sport."

According to CNA, Lee missed the training sessions due to his father's hospitalisation and his wife giving birth.

Not possible to explore alternatives for Lee: Fencing Singapore

Fencing Singapore released a statement on Apr. 27, 2023, that it was flexible when fencers meet "special circumstances", sharing that its athletes have been exempted from similar training requirements in the past, said CNA.

In such cases, upon being informed, Fencing Singapore explores alternative arrangements to support the fencer's needs, subject to sufficient lead time, the association said.

The association added: "In Lee's case, with the SEA Games starting in May, this was not possible and we share in his disappointment."

CNA reported that for Lee's replacement, Fencing Singapore said it had to consider other national team members that were aware of training requirements and "would have rightful expectations of taking Lee's place".

The association confirmed there would be no replacement for Lee in the team event, said CNA.

For the individual event, Lee's spot will be taken over by Si To Jian Tong, an 18-year-old fencer who also won gold at the 2021 SEA Games for the team Epee.

Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) said the replacement request did not meet the criteria set by SEA Games organisers for late athlete replacements, CNA stated.

In a new Instagram post on Apr. 27, 2023, Lee said "it wasn't meant to be a fight, it was just to share [his] situation and move on".

"Sometimes we might put in a lot of effort in something, and it just doesn't work out."

