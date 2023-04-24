SFA issues written warning to 43 food operators for failing to comply with mask wearing regulations

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) issued written warnings to 43 food establishments for failing to comply with mask or spit-guard wearing requirements for food safety.

In a press release issued on Apr. 24, SFA said it had performed their second round of targeted operations from Mar. 29 to Apr. 14, inspecting a total of 451 food establishments including restaurants, food stalls in hawker centres and food fairs.

During the inspections, most food handlers were found to be compliant with mask requirements.

Since April 2020, SFA has made it a requirement for all food handlers to wear masks or other forms of physical barriers for food safety, as food can be contaminated through coughing and sneezing during the handling process.

The 43 written warnings were issued to food establishment licensees on their first offence.

SFA said: "Stiffer enforcement action will be taken if they fail to comply with these requirements again."

Licensees can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to a year, and have their licences suspended or revoked if they are found to be in breach of licensing conditions.

Top photo via SFA