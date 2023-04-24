S'pore & China navies to hold joint military exercise

The Republic of Singapore Navy will hold a joint exercise in Singapore with the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of China, likely in the upcoming weeks.

According to CGTN, a state-run foreign language news outlet, China's Defence Ministry announced on Apr. 24 that the joint exercise will be held in accordance with a consensus reached between the Singapore and China's defence ministries.

While neither ministry has said exactly when the exercise will take place, China's Defence Ministry said that PLAN forces will be in Singapore from late April until early May, as part of their participation in IMDEX Asia, a naval and maritime defence event.

IMDEX Asia is being held in Singapore from May 3 to 5.

This will be the first joint exercise between the two navies since 2021, when three PLAN warships conducted joint maritime drills with the RSN in the South China Sea, according to the Global Times, a ruling party-associated news outlet.

Back then, GT quoted Singapore's Ministry of Defence as saying that the "drills are regular passage exercises and these aim to enhance mutual understanding and strengthen friendship with foreign navies, enabling the Navy of the Republic of Singapore to keep ties warm with their counterparts, even amid the ongoing Covid-19 situation".

Honest broker

Singapore has worked with maritime forces of a variety of regional stakeholders, including the major powers that operate in the Indo-Pacific area.

Ties between the PLA and Singapore Armed Forces are long established, as evidenced by the warm greetings exchanged when Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen met his counterpart from China, Wei Feng He in June 2022.

Singapore also recently held drills with the United States Navy in January of 2023. Singapore also participated in the Super Garuda Shield exercise in August 2022, with the U.S., Indonesia, Japan, and Australia.

Recently in Parliament, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann, emphasised Singapore's approach of standing up for our own principles regardless of the other side, and maintaining Singapore's stand as an honest broker in the region.

