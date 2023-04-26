R&B Tea selling 1.5-litre fruit teas at S$8.80 on Apr. 30 to celebrate National Bubble Tea Day

Feeling thirsty?

This Sunday, bubble tea chain R&B Tea will be offering a special promotion of S$8.80 for their 1.5-litre Super Barrel drinks (U.P. S$12.80).

Yup, you heard me right. 1.5 litres of bubble tea.

So if you're the type who always upsizes your bubble tea, this will be right up your alley.

This exclusive deal is to celebrate National Bubble Tea Day, and will only be valid on Apr. 30, 2023.

Drinks available for this promotion are R&B Tea's popular fruit tea series Super Zestea and Super Luffy.

Do take note that there is a limit of one Super Barrel per customer in a single transaction.

There will be 80 Super Barrels available per outlet only.

The promotion will be available at all R&B outlets except Marina Bay Sands, Yew Tee Point and Nanyang Technological University.

Top image via R&B Tea on Facebook.