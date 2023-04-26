Back

R&B Tea selling 1.5-litre fruit teas at S$8.80 on Apr. 30 to celebrate National Bubble Tea Day

Every day is bubble tea day.

Daniel Seow | April 26, 2023, 07:00 PM

Events

Feeling thirsty?

This Sunday, bubble tea chain R&B Tea will be offering a special promotion of S$8.80 for their 1.5-litre Super Barrel drinks (U.P. S$12.80).

Yup, you heard me right. 1.5 litres of bubble tea.

So if you're the type who always upsizes your bubble tea, this will be right up your alley.

Image courtesy of R&B Tea.

This exclusive deal is to celebrate National Bubble Tea Day, and will only be valid on Apr. 30, 2023.

Drinks available for this promotion are R&B Tea's popular fruit tea series Super Zestea and Super Luffy.

Do take note that there is a limit of one Super Barrel per customer in a single transaction.

There will be 80 Super Barrels available per outlet only.

The promotion will be available at all R&B outlets except Marina Bay Sands, Yew Tee Point and Nanyang Technological University.

Top image via R&B Tea on Facebook.

