M'sian primary school boy gives out green packets to classmates for Hari Raya

So wholesome.

Keyla Supharta | April 25, 2023, 06:17 PM

Events

A Malaysian primary school boy recently went viral on TikTok for giving duit raya (green packets containing money for Hari Raya) to his classmates.

At the time of writing, the video has garnered 1.3 million views.

"Duit raya time"

"Duit raya time," the caption of the viral TikTok video said.

In the video, the primary school boy named Amsyar was holding a stack of duit raya and giving them to his classmates one by one.

His friends were standing in an orderly row, waiting for their turn to receive the green packet.

Image via @aashrafaffendii/TikTok.

Before giving the duit raya, Amsyar exchanged salam (greetings) with his classmates.

In a formal greeting as per Malay custom, the younger party would bow their head and place the elder recipient's hand on his or her forehead.

He also gave duit raya to his female classmates, though his parents revealed in a caption that Amsyar was a little shy when he gave the green packet to his female friends.

"Amsyar is a little shy," they added.

Image via @aashrafaffendii/TikTok.

You can watch the wholesome exchange for yourself here:

Reactions

Many netizens praised Amsyar for the gesture and described the entire exchange as "cute".

"I want to see you becoming a real father, dik (younger brother)," one user commented. "Your influence is so impactful that everyone kisses your hand".

Another netizen commented they wanted to join the queue to receive duit raya from Amsyar, prompting his parents to assure there will be another one next year.

In a follow-up video, Amsyar parents captured his classmates thanking the little boy in unison.

