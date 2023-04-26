Prawning place moves from Orto in Yishun to 27 West Coast Highway

Orto leisure park and Kampung Kampus in Yishun will officially be no more by June 2023 to make way for more housing -- but the prawning place has survived and is thriving in its new location in West Coast.

Prawning at Orto shared on Facebook on April 21 that it celebrated its grand opening that night.

The new location is at 27 West Coast Highway.

There are a total of 10 ponds consisting mainly of big head prawns and yabbies.

The venue is open 24 hours, seven days a week -- except on days it hosts private events and will be closed off to the public.

The Prawning @ Orto website stated that the cost of freshwater prawning is S$20 per hour, or S$38 for three hours.

A S$108 package for 10 hours consisting of two rods is also available for those going in pairs.

Electric grills are provided at no extra costs to allow patrons to cook the prawns caught.

For those who do not want to cook their own prawns, there is also an eatery, 88 Seafood, at the site.

For those who just want to go out on a weekend to hang out, Prawning at Orto also screens live football matches.All photos via Prawning at Orto Facebook