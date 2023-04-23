Police investigating false bomb threat at Yishun Ring Road McDonald's

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is investigating after an alleged bomb threat was made at a McDonald's outlet located at Yishun Ring Road.

What happened

An SPF rep told Mothership that they were alerted to the alleged bomb threat on Apr. 20 at 10:25pm.

They completed security checks at the location and confirmed that no threat items were found.

Shin Min Daily News reported that a 40-year-old deliveryman, identified only by his surname Zhuo, was at the said McDonald's at about 7:30pm on Apr. 20 to pick up an order.

He noticed that customers could not dine-in, and were only allowed to takeaway their orders.

Zhuo also noticed police officers were present.

McDonald's employees refused to comment when Zhuo asked about what happened.

Police investigating

The SPF confirmed that they are investigating a case of communicating false information of harmful thing, classified under Section 268A of the Penal Code 1871.

They added that they take all security threats seriously, and will investigate persons who intentionally cause public alarm.

Those convicted of communicating false information of harmful thing may be jailed up to seven years, fined S$50,000, or both.

Top photo by Tan Piow Yon via Google Maps