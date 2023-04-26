S'pore Cable Car celebrates 50th anniversary with Pokemon-themed cable cars

From May 1 to Sep. 30, 2023, visitors to Mount Faber Peak, HarbourFront and Sentosa can catch a glimpse of 67 cable cars wrapped in colourful Pokemon design as Singapore Cable Car kicks off its 50th anniversary celebration.

The year-long celebration will feature the exterior of the cable cars decorated in the iconic red and white Poke Ball design.

Five different interior designs will be featured, each themed around first-generation Pokemon, such as Pikachu and Eevee, and Pokemon from later games such as Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly.

History of Singapore cable car

Since its inception in 1974, the Singapore cable car has become one of the most recognisable attractions in Singapore, having served more than 60 million visitors over the decades to travel between Mount Faber Peak and Sentosa.

Turning 50 years old in February 2024, Mount Faber Leisure Group is set to begin a year-long celebration.

More information on the celebrations can be found on MFLG's website.

Photos by MFLG