Phallic art exhibition in Little India to take S'pore by the balls

Encouraging you to take a long, hard look at gender stereotypes.

Julia Yee | April 27, 2023, 06:03 PM

Events

A new art exhibit has popped up in Little India and it's rather... exciting.

Passersby along 105 Desker Road got an eyeful when they peeked into 7879 Gallery and Clayworks and caught sight of a vibrant penis-filled haven, tucked away in the unassuming art studio.

Chin chin means penis in Japanese

What they've uncovered isn't some sort of revival of Desker Road's raunchy history, but an artistic project, "Chin-Chin".

The creative behind this is Yui Ozaki, a Prague-based Japanese artist known for using gender organs as symbols to explore gender and sexuality.

Ozaki and Wei from Very Small Exhibition. Photo from Belinda Tan/Facebook.

Ozaki's choice of location is, in itself, a statement.

Her phallic works have — for lack of a better word — rooted themselves in what was formerly the red light district of Desker Road, a stone's throw to Kelantan Lane where an STD clinic is located.

The exhibition is open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 8pm, and will end on May 2.

Some were erected, others were hung

An explosion of colour and texture, Ozaki's loud installations require you to go in with an open mind.

You can expect to see penises, but not exactly anatomically correct ones.

There are mini ones like these that are, nevertheless, well-hung.

Photos from Belinda Tan/Facebook and @tangenghui/Instagram.

And large fuzzy ones begging to be cuddled.

Photo from @verysmallexhibition/Instagram.

Not to forget ones like these that give "balls to the wall" a whole new meaning.

Photos from @verysmallexhibition/Instagram

There's even a gachapon machine that lets you to bring home your own adorable penis-shaped pin.

Photos from Very Small Exhibition/Facebook and @verysmallexhibition/Instagram.

Gives the bird to gender and queer stereotypes

Ozaki is a free spirit.

"Chin-Chin" is her playful jab at the taboos that limit self-expression and happiness.

With quirky artworks that spark curiosity and invite gleeful interaction, Ozaki hopes to remove the inhibitions that stop people from discussing subjects like gender and sexuality.

At the heart of her works is one simple message: "Love."

"My mum once said to me just before I had to board my flight to be away once again, 'I do not think I will ever be able to understand or agree with the life you have chosen to live, but as long you are happy, I will be happy for you'."

"If these words are not love, then what is?" the artist asked.

Top images from Belinda Tan/Facebook

