Back

Zoo otter picks up visitor's dropped iPhone & bashes it against a rock

Otter know better.

Keyla Supharta | April 25, 2023, 06:01 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Imagine seeing an otter slamming a phone against a rock again and again, as if it was mad.

At least, that was the sight that greeted many visitors at Lisbon Zoo, Portugal.

Otter Chaos

"An unlucky zoo visitor dropped their phone into the otter enclosure," Australian media outlet, news.com.au wrote in a caption.

The video alleged the incident to have occurred at Lisbon Zoo, Portugal.

It appeared that the otter was not a fan of the foreign "intruder" that hawkish-eyed viewers identified to be an iPhone.

Several videos taken from different angles showed the otter hitting and slamming the iPhone against a rock continuously.

Gifs via @dayoff.meme/Instagram

"Poor dude thinks its a clam to bust open but he's so upset it's not working lol," one commenter wrote.

Gifs via @amagraderuim/Twitter.

At one point, the otter stopped slamming the phone against the rock and placed it on its body as it floated on the water.

The otter appeared to forget about the phone until it decided to splash its face with water. Upon touching the iPhone, the otter started aggressively slamming the phone against its body.

It was otter chaos.

Gifs via @dayoff.meme/Instagram.

You can watch the video for yourself here:

Otters in the wild use rocks as tools

In the wild, otters are the only marine mammals known to use stone tools.

They eat on the go by cracking open mussels, sea urchins, and abalone with rocks, using their furry chests as anvils.

Maybe it likes otter phone brand?

Some commenters decided to take this opportunity to slip in an iPhone versus Android debate.

Screenshot via news.com.au/YouTube.

Screenshot via news.com.au/YouTube.

Screenshot via news.com.au/YouTube.

Screenshot via news.com.au/YouTube.

It is unknown if the unlucky visitor managed to get the phone back.

Top image via @dayoff.meme/Instagram and @amagraderuim/Twitter.

Woman seen stealing food from River Valley restaurant looks like woman seen stealing food in Paya Lebar

She had the same modus operandi.

April 26, 2023, 12:25 AM

Police investigating graffiti on wall of underpass to Kent Ridge MRT station

Part of the graffiti reads, "EVR1 Knows C19 is real EVR1 MUST".

April 25, 2023, 11:20 PM

Woman, 68, found dead in Tampines HDB flat, after neighbours noticed foul smell

Residents said she lived alone and claimed they didn't see her for a week.

April 25, 2023, 11:06 PM

Alipay+ now available on S'pore's unified payment system SGQR

More convenient for tourists.

April 25, 2023, 07:03 PM

China 'willing & able' to join CPTPP, the regional trade agreement which includes S'pore

But can it convince the CPTPP's members?

April 25, 2023, 06:52 PM

Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024

Oldest serving president in U.S. history.

April 25, 2023, 06:42 PM

M'sian primary school boy gives out green packets to classmates for Hari Raya

So wholesome.

April 25, 2023, 06:17 PM

MHA: Having high net worth does not guarantee S'pore citizenship

Saying that Singapore will have 3,500 high-net-worth individuals as citizens is highly misleading, with no credible basis, MHA added.

April 25, 2023, 05:46 PM

Public Transport Council reveals new fare formula, deferred 10.6% fare increase to be considered in 2023 Fare Review Exercise

The last deferment had cost the government S$200 million in subsidies, and to further defer means the need for more subsidies.

April 25, 2023, 05:32 PM

SMRT, ComfortDelGro want to operate Sweden metro lines

Going global.

April 25, 2023, 05:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.