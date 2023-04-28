OK Chicken Rice offering S$3 eat-all-you-want chicken rice buffet on Labour Day

Labour day is coming up on Monday (May 1) and here’s something to look forward to.

To give back to workers in this economy, local F&B operator OK Chicken Rice will be holding an eat-all-you-want promotion at eight of its dine-in locations islandwide.

The halal-certified chicken rice chain announced the promotion in a Facebook post on Apr. 26, along with its terms and conditions.

For only S$3 per person, customers can enjoy free-flow meals of steam or roast chicken rice, curry noodles, or porridge.

In other words, diners can go for multiple rounds of food after paying once.

The promotion will be held on May 1, 2023 from 10am to 8pm.

What to take note of?

The promotion is only applicable for dine-in customers and you are not allowed to choose chicken parts.

Besides having free-flow chicken rice meals, their soup, chili and black sauces will also be free-flow.

Customers are advised to minimise food wastage.

Where?

Here are the eight outlets where you can enjoy OK Chicken Rice’s promotion at:

Block 721, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 (Central), Singapore 560721

Block 3, Saint George Road, Choices Coffeeshop, Singapore 320003

Block 932, Hougang Avenue 9, Tastebud Coffeeshop, Singapore 530932

Block 513, Yishun Street 51, Foodgle Coffeeshop, , Singapore 760513

Block 51, Havelock Road, Singapore 161051

Block 501, West Coast Drive, #01-244, Singapore 120501

Block 19, Marsiling Lane, #01-283, Singapore 730019

Block 262, Jurong East Street 24, #01-485 , Singapore 600262

Top images via Facebook/OK Chicken Rice