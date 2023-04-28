NTUC to pilot Career Starter Lab to offer job trial & mentorship for NSmen & fresh grads

National servicemen who have recently completed their full-time national service and fresh graduates from institutes of higher learning will soon have one more place to kickstart their career journeys.

On Apr. 28, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) announced in a press release that it would be piloting a new initiative — NTUC Career Starter Lab — to match job seekers from those two groups with employers that align with their qualifications, skills, and aspirations.

These individuals will undergo a trial at their host company for three months, during which both parties can explore a mutual job fit before embarking on possible full-time employment.

At the same time, participants will also undertake a structured training programme with in-company mentors.

While NTUC is still finalising the list of participating companies, it said the list would comprise employers across various industries, including SATS, YCH Group, and Resorts World Sentosa.

By the time it launches the initiative officially, which will take place by the end of 2023, NTUC aims to have more than 100 companies on board.

This pilot scheme will be rolled out in partnership with the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) and will ride on an ecosystem supported by SNEF, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, employers, young NTUC, and NTUC's e2i (Employment and Employability Institute), amongst others.

Perks of joining

During the trial, participants can expect a monthly salary of S$1,800 to S$4,200 based on their qualifications and job scope, according to NTUC.

They can also receive a retention incentive if they are hired by their host companies and retained for at least three months.

Besides monetary remunerations, these early career starters will also have the opportunity to partner with an in-company mentor who can provide guidance and deeper insights into their chosen industry.

While NTUC would not be able to guarantee that a full-time employment offer will be made at the end of the trial, it hopes to reassure young jobseekers that it has encouraged all participating companies to take part in the pilot scheme with the mindset of offering formal employment at the end.

In order to be eligible for the initiative, employers would need to have ready vacancies with permanent roles or 12-month full-time contract positions.

Registration of interest opens by end 2023

Both post-IHL graduates and NSmen who have completed their full-time national service can apply for the pilot scheme within the current year.

Those who are keen to register their interest will be able to do so by the end of this year, as NTUC is still ironing out the details of the application process.

In total, the initiative targets to place 300 to 600 youths in around 100 companies while ensuring each of them will be paired up with a dedicated mentor.

Initiative developed based on youths' feedback

The Career Starter Lab, which combines graduate internship with career mentorship, was developed based on youths' feedback during the NTUC Youth Taskforce's engagements in the past few months, according to NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng.

Since July 2022, NTUC Youth Taskforce has engaged more than 10,000 youths in the Institute of Technical Education, polytechnics, and autonomous universities.

Out of the 4,000 youths who were asked to list the top two resources they would need to transition to their desired careers, 31.4 per cent of them chose quality internships, whereas 18.9 per cent of them picked career mentorship.

During focus group discussions and dialogue sessions conducted at the institutions above, youths also cited proper supervision and mentorship as the top determining factors that make for a quality internship.

The NTUC Youth Taskforce will conclude its engagement in July 2023, where findings and recommendations will be shared to address the concerns and aspirations of youth in areas such as career, finances, and mental well-being.

More details about the NTUC Youth Taskforce, including ways to share one's perspectives, can be found here.

Top image courtesy of NTUC