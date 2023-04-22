M'sian pilot says goodbye to every passenger leaving the plane & gives kids a 'duit raya'

A Malaysian pilot was praised by netizens for saying goodbye to all his passengers and giving children on the flight a duit raya (green packet for Hari Raya) as they departed.

On Apr. 12, the pilot, known as Capt JFK on TikTok, posted a video of himself bidding passengers farewell.

The video has gotten over 110,000 views so far.

Meeting passengers

The minute-and-a-half video showed the AirAsia pilot putting his hand over his chest and giving a slight nod to passengers as they left the plane.

He was also seen kneeling down as he gave young guests a duit raya. It seemed that he also struck up a short conversation with some of the kids before bidding them farewell.

In an in-video caption. he wrote: "We departed early and landed early. Always a blessing when we get to meet our "younger" guests that #FlyAirAsia. Thanks for the smiles kids."

Comments

Many commenters praised the pilot, and in response to many of such comments, he in turn gave praise to his team.

One commenter pointed out how it was "so beautiful" that the pilot knelt down when giving the kids a duit raya to"match their eye level".

Apparently, the pilot does more than fly planes. Some have recognised him as a radio DJ.

