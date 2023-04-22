Back

M'sian pilot says goodbye to every passenger leaving the plane & gives kids a 'duit raya'

Very sweet.

Alfie Kwa | April 22, 2023, 06:26 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Malaysian pilot was praised by netizens for saying goodbye to all his passengers and giving children on the flight a duit raya (green packet for Hari Raya) as they departed.

On Apr. 12, the pilot, known as Capt JFK on TikTok, posted a video of himself bidding passengers farewell.

The video has gotten over 110,000 views so far.

@jfkjohan This is WHY we do what we do. Thank you for the smiles. Remember kids, be kind, stay humble and tag us the next time you #FlyAirAsia. #AirAsia #WorldsBest #AllStars #TeamEffort #DuitRaya #Angpao #JustForKids #Captain #Pilot #Airbus #A320 #Cabin Thank you, awesome #AirAsiaCabinCrew ♬ Suasana Hari Raya (COVER) - MAZRO AKHIRO

Meeting passengers

The minute-and-a-half video showed the AirAsia pilot putting his hand over his chest and giving a slight nod to passengers as they left the plane.

He was also seen kneeling down as he gave young guests a duit raya. It seemed that he also struck up a short conversation with some of the kids before bidding them farewell.

In an in-video caption. he wrote: "We departed early and landed early. Always a blessing when we get to meet our "younger" guests that #FlyAirAsia. Thanks for the smiles kids."

Comments

Many commenters praised the pilot, and in response to many of such comments, he in turn gave praise to his team.

One commenter pointed out how it was "so beautiful" that the pilot knelt down when giving the kids a duit raya to"match their eye level".

Apparently, the pilot does more than fly planes. Some have recognised him as a radio DJ.

Top images via Capt JFK/TikTok.

About 80% of S'pore households yet to collect free recycling box, collection ends on Apr. 30

One week left.

April 23, 2023, 03:53 PM

Comment: PAP & WP disagree on some things, but here's where they find common ground

Opposite sides agree on same thing. Lawrence Wong & Pritam Singh agree S'pore can't have populism & political opportunism.

April 23, 2023, 01:35 PM

S’porean man, 39, travels 6,517 km to return WWII artefacts to orginal owners after 8-month search

It all started with a purchase on Carousell.

April 23, 2023, 01:30 PM

Mixue mascot at Paya Lebar being chaotic & doing headstands is a whole-ass mood

Behind the mask, nobody can see you cry.

April 23, 2023, 01:26 PM

Tulip display with Turkey's 'hot air balloons' at Gardens by the Bay till May 21

Oooh.

April 23, 2023, 11:54 AM

M'sian man, 67, rides to S'pore at 2am twice a month for last 10 years to visit son in jail

His son was sentenced to life for trafficking heroin.

April 23, 2023, 11:12 AM

2 foreign men, aged 45 & 54, arrested in S'pore for using sleight of hand to steal US$75,000 from money changer

The police stopped a Germany-bound plane from leaving Singapore.

April 23, 2023, 04:03 AM

4 motorcyclists sent to hospital after black car switches lanes & knocks into vehicles along CTE

Oh no.

April 22, 2023, 08:24 PM

Male BMW driver, 59, arrested for suspected drink-driving after colliding into car & tree in Jurong West

The Toyota driver, 52, and his passenger, 60, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

April 22, 2023, 08:23 PM

Man allegedly masturbated near sleeping woman on S'pore bus, police report made

The woman urged female passengers to ask the bus captain for help if they find themselves to be in a similar situation. 

April 22, 2023, 07:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.