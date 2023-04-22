Maritime & Port Authority of S'pore clarifies 'inaccurate claim' by ITF, says 13 seafarers were given necessary support

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said that the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) has made an inaccurate claim that "Singapore may have contravened the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC)".

A press release that the ITF posted on Apr. 17, 2023, claimed that Singapore "may have contravened the MLC" when proceedings were delayed for more than five months.

According to the press release by MPA, the Liberia-flagged livestock carrier, Yangtze Harmony, has been under arrest in Singapore since Oct. 25, 2022, as executed by the Sheriff's Office.

Carrier under arrest over unpaid sums due

MPA said that the carrier has been under arrest over unpaid sums due.

An application was filed by Posh Projects Pte Ltd to secure its claim for unpaid sums due and owing under a towage contract for the towage of the vessel from Australia to Singapore, MPA noted.

The Supreme Court granted judicial sale of the vessel on Jan. 18, 2023, and the bidding and process are underway, said MPA.

Under the MLC, MPA shared that the vessel's Flag State, Liberia, is obliged to make arrangements to repatriate seafarers entitled to repatriation if the shipowner fails to make such arrangements or meet the cost of repatriation.

"Liberia has been fulfilling its role and obligations as the Flag State for Yangtze Harmony throughout this period when the vessel is under arrest, and hence, there was no requirement by Singapore as Port State to assume obligations to repatriate the crew," said MPA.

MPA also stated that it kept close contact with Liberia, the Sherriff's Office and its appointed agent to monitor and facilitate the repatriation plan.

MPA said there were no restrictions on the repatriation and grant of shore leave by the Sherriff's Office for all 13 seafarers.

In addition, seafarers' well-being was cared for while aboard the vessel, allowing shore leave and access to medical facilities if required.

In February 2023, the Sheriff's Office obtained from the Liberian Ship Registry's dispensation for the minimum manning of the vessel to be reduced from thirteen to nine crew members, but all the remaining crew decided to stay onboard the vessel.

In April 2023, all 13 seafarers who remained onboard received outstanding wages from November 2022 to April 2023.

"As the Port State, Singapore worked closely with the Flag State and the ship agents to ensure that the seafarers were repatriated and were given the necessary support," MPA concluded.

What ITF said

ITF stated in its earlier press release that due to legal processes, the crew could not return home to the Philippines or work and send money to their families.

"[The crew's] families struggled with their absence - emotionally and financially."

Some of the crew apparently fell deeper into debt, and one crew could not pay for their loved one's medical bills as the money ran out.

ITF's inspectorate coordinator, Steve Trowsdale, stated that it was "a complex process", but authorities "must realise they have a clear responsibility under international law to act swiftly in cases where crew welfare is in jeopardy".

Trowsdale also said that he looks forward to publishing ILO-IMO guidelines that are aimed at dealing with cases of seafarer abandonment aimed at port states, making it clear that port states should prioritise getting the crew home first and "worry about money matters later".

Top photo via Unsplash and ITF