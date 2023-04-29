Customer pays S$134 for 2 boxes of Awfully Chocolate, finds one of them mouldy 3 days later

S$134—that was the amount one customer paid for two sets of chocolates from Awfully Chocolate.

Three days later, he unwrapped one of the boxes for consumption, only to discover that its contents were mouldy.

Bought two sets of chocolate

Posting to Facebook group Complaint Singapore, Chong Jinde said his parents bought the items from Awfully Chocolate's Raffles City outlet on Apr. 24.

A box of 30 truffles cost S$82, while another limited edition set of 18 truffles set them back S$52, totalling S$134.

According to Chong, the chocolates were stored in the fridge.

The product was opened three days later on Apr. 27, and it was only after eating a few pieces that the family noticed that some of the chocolates were "mouldy" and "hairy" inside.

As return customers who "frequently" purchase from Awfully Chocolates, it was their first time experiencing this.

The chocolates were supposed to expire on May 1, which is a week after the day of purchase.

"It's really disgusting," Chong wrote.

"Quite a number of them have it and my family have consumed a few pieces already."

Inconclusive replies?

Chong has reportedly reached out to Awfully Chocolate about the mouldy chocolates, but the company apparently provided "inconclusive replies".

The chocolatier said that they "will get someone to replace it," Chong updated in the comments section, but added that they "did not follow up with any action."

Reactions

Many online users were outraged at the sight of the mouldy chocolates, and felt that Chong should receive at least a response, if not a refund.

Entire bill refunded

Responding to Mothership’s queries, Awfully Chocolate said that the customer had contacted them about the mouldy chocolates on Thursday (Apr. 27).

The company said that they have apologised for the experience and refunded the entire bill.

“We have been speaking with the customer every day since Thursday to check [if] anyone who consumed them is feeling ok,” the spokesperson added.

"The customer now understands why we had to ask for photos and samples on Thursday to investigate the products.”

Awfully Chocolate then thanked the customer for highlighting the issue, and said that it will work harder to improve its service and products.

Top image via a Chong Jinde/Facebook.