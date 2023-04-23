2 foreign men, aged 45 & 54, arrested in S'pore for using sleight of hand to steal US$75,000 from money changer

The Singapore police have arrested two men, aged 45 and 54, for their suspected involvement in a case of theft in dwelling within eight hours of the report.

Gained moneychanger's trust

On April 21, 2023, the police received a report on a case of theft at a money changer along Coleman Street, involving losses purportedly amounting to US$75,000.

Preliminary investigations revealed that between April 18 and 21, the two men had purportedly made bona fide exchanges of Singapore dollars for United States dollars on four occasions.

After gaining familiarity with the money changer, the two men asked the money changer to prepare US$75,000 in exchange for Singapore dollars on April 20.

Collected US$75,000 to 'verify' amount

On April 21 at around 4:30pm, the two men arrived at the money changer and asked to be handed over the US$75,000 on pretext of verifying the amount.

After verifying the bundles of cash in denominations of US$100 amounting to US$75,000, the 54-year-old man packed the bundles into plastic bags, which were then placed into a large briefcase they had brought along.

When the briefcase could not fit through the gap at the counter to be returned to the money changer, the two men then allegedly pretended to remove the plastic bags containing the bundles from the briefcase to place them into a smaller black leather bag, which could fit through the gap.

Claimed they'd return with passports and Sing dollars

The two men then claimed they would return with their passports and the Singapore dollars and left the black leather bag at the money changer.

The two men did not return after one hour.

Money inside black leather bag were smaller denominations

Feeling suspicious, the money changer opened the black leather bag and found three plastic bags containing a bundle each consisting of US$1 and US$100 notes, as well as fake Euro notes.

The money changer then realised that the two men had allegedly swapped the US$75,000 with a purportedly pre-packed mixture of US notes and fake Euro notes.

Police stopped Frankfurt-bound plane

Through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of images from the police cameras and CCTV footages, officers from the Central Police Division, Police Operations Command Centre, and Police Intelligence Department established the identities of the two men, who were foreign nationals.

Further checks revealed that the two men were onboard an aircraft due to take off from Changi Airport bound for Frankfurt, Germany.

Officers from the Airport Police Division responded swiftly and ordered a recall of the aircraft.

Both men were immediately placed under arrest after being escorted from the aircraft.

A total of US$74,600 in US$100 denominations were recovered from the two men and seized as case exhibits.

Their electronic devices and clothes worn during the alleged offence were also seized.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The two men will be charged in court on April 23 for theft in dwelling with common intention.

All photos via Singapore Police Force