Back

Mixue mascot at Paya Lebar being chaotic & doing headstands is a whole-ass mood

Behind the mask, nobody can see you cry.

Ashley Tan | April 23, 2023, 01:26 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

One Mixue mascot outside Paya Lebar MRT has been entertaining onlookers with its antics.

The mascot, a rotund fellow called the "Snow King", was captured in TikTok videos swaggering along, and then dancing like his life depended on it.

@hei.d1 Are u ok?? Is life very hard on you? @Mixue Singapore #sgtiktok ♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show

It was also spotted upside down.

It is uncertain if the person inside the costume was actually doing a headstand, or had somehow turned the costume topsy-turvy.

Gif from from hei.d1 / TikTok

If its job was to attract attention, the mascot certainly fulfilled that goal as passers-by could be seen filming its stunts in the background.

TikTok users were similarly amused, with one commenting that they might purchase more from the Mixue's Paya Lebar Square outlet after the mascot's efforts.

What is Mixue?

The Chinese soft serve brand first arrived in Singapore in March 2022.

The brand has over 20,000 outlets worldwide, with more than 10,000 in China alone.

It is known for its Signature King Cone, which you can get for S$1.

Their menu includes other soft serve items, as well as a variety of drinks.

Top photo from hei.d1 / TikTok

Comment: PAP & WP disagree on some things, but here's where they find common ground

Opposite sides agree on same thing. Lawrence Wong & Pritam Singh agree S'pore can't have populism & political opportunism.

April 23, 2023, 01:35 PM

S’porean man, 39, travels 6,517 km to return WWII artefacts to orginal owners after 8-month search

It all started with a purchase on Carousell.

April 23, 2023, 01:30 PM

Tulip display with Turkey's 'hot air balloons' at Gardens by the Bay till May 21

Oooh.

April 23, 2023, 11:54 AM

M'sian man, 67, rides to S'pore at 2am twice a month for last 10 years to visit son in jail

His son was sentenced to life for trafficking heroin.

April 23, 2023, 11:12 AM

2 foreign men, aged 45 & 54, arrested in S'pore for using sleight of hand to steal US$75,000 from money changer

The police stopped a Germany-bound plane from leaving Singapore.

April 23, 2023, 04:03 AM

4 motorcyclists sent to hospital after black car switches lanes & knocks into vehicles along CTE

Oh no.

April 22, 2023, 08:24 PM

Male BMW driver, 59, arrested for suspected drink-driving after colliding into car & tree in Jurong West

The Toyota driver, 52, and his passenger, 60, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

April 22, 2023, 08:23 PM

Man allegedly masturbated near sleeping woman on S'pore bus, police report made

The woman urged female passengers to ask the bus captain for help if they find themselves to be in a similar situation. 

April 22, 2023, 07:39 PM

M'sian pilot says goodbye to every passenger leaving the plane & gives kids a 'duit raya'

Very sweet.

April 22, 2023, 06:26 PM

Grace Fu & Tan See Leng attend Johor Sultan's Hari Raya open house after three-year hiatus due to Covid-19

Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri!

April 22, 2023, 05:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.