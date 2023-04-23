Mixue mascot at Paya Lebar being chaotic & doing headstands is a whole-ass mood

One Mixue mascot outside Paya Lebar MRT has been entertaining onlookers with its antics.

The mascot, a rotund fellow called the "Snow King", was captured in TikTok videos swaggering along, and then dancing like his life depended on it.

It was also spotted upside down.

It is uncertain if the person inside the costume was actually doing a headstand, or had somehow turned the costume topsy-turvy.

If its job was to attract attention, the mascot certainly fulfilled that goal as passers-by could be seen filming its stunts in the background.

TikTok users were similarly amused, with one commenting that they might purchase more from the Mixue's Paya Lebar Square outlet after the mascot's efforts.

What is Mixue?

The Chinese soft serve brand first arrived in Singapore in March 2022.

The brand has over 20,000 outlets worldwide, with more than 10,000 in China alone.

It is known for its Signature King Cone, which you can get for S$1.

Their menu includes other soft serve items, as well as a variety of drinks.

Top photo from hei.d1 / TikTok