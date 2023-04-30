Back

Mixue mascot seeks 'retribution' after spectators interrupt its dance, but slips & tumbles over

Agent of chaos.

Yen Zhi Yi | Julia Yee | April 30, 2023, 08:55 PM

The Mixue mascot outside Paya Lebar MRT is back at it again.

The white fellow recently went viral as videos of its antics surfaced on social media and became the source of various memes.

This time, it seems to have entered into a collaboration with a busker’s performance, swaying and wobbling around the performer's vicinity.

It attracted quite a fanbase.

Very entertaining

When Mothership went down to check out the mascot in action on Apr. 30, we spotted it entertaining a crowd of onlookers wishing to catch a glimpse of the eccentric snow king.

Screenshot via Mothership's live video

Screenshot via Mothership's live video

Some went up to ask for pictures, to which the mascot happily agreed to.

Of course, it had to perform its trademark wobbly dance (some top-notch entertainment right there).

Its performance didn't go entirely smoothly, though.

Mixue mascot releases bottled up rage

Fame is a tough crown to bear, as evident in this TikTok video uploaded by @livinginsingapore, whereby the mascot was captured falling while defending itself against a cheeky spectator.

@livinginsingapore MIXUE MASCOT #tiktoksingapore #tiktokindonesia #fyp #fypシ #CapCut ♬ original sound - Living in Singapore

The now iconic character was filmed bopping along to the music from a busker at Paya Lebar Square.

One dude, apparently in a mischievous mood, ran over to tug on the mascot’s nose.

This flipped a switch in the serene mascot, who turned and did this.

Clip via TikTok/@livinginsingapore

After shooing away the unwanted participant, the snarky star waltzed back to continue its dance.

But not after standing like this for a bit for some reason.

Image via TikTok/@livinginsingapore

Its peace was once again interrupted by another guy who snuck up behind it, supposedly trying to copy the previous disturber.

Catching the culprit in the act, the mascot lunged into its manic run again.

Its rampage was halted when it slipped and fell.

Clip via TikTok/@livinginsingapore

Concerned onlookers immediately tried to help it up, and even the busker stopped his singing to ask, “Are you okay?”

Although a little deflated, the snow king quickly recovered and resumed its performance with the dignity that earned it its name.

What a legend.

